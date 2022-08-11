Another Washington State University summer term is in the books. I taught World War II in the Pacific this time, a conflict that always sparks discussion about how people respond to difficult moments in their past.
The Pacific war features several events that cause controversy decades later: Japan’s invasion of China, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the internment of Japanese-Americans, discrimination against African-Americans and the atom bomb. All of the latter constitute a rich vein for discussion and reflection. Yet segments of U.S. and Japanese society insist on distorting, or repressing discussion of these and similar episodes.
Japan’s 1937 invasion of China numbers among the best-documented events of the 20th century. There are numerous first-hand accounts plus video detailing Japanese soldiers shooting and abusing Chinese civilians during what is now known as the “rape of Nanking.” Yet some Japanese have labeled this unimpeachable evidence “fake news.” Author Tanaka Masaki titled his book on the Chinese war “What Really Happened in Nanking.” Masaki maintains variously that the Nanking atrocities represent a Chinese smear campaign against Japan, that no Japanese newspaper reported on this at the time (Japanese media was heavily censored) and that civilian deaths “happen in every war.”
By the same token, the curators of Tokyo’s Yasukuni shrine, which commemorates soldiers who fought in Japan’s wars between 1895 and 1945, assert that Japan fought the U.S. for national survival. In this version of the war, Japan was the innocent victim of U.S. barbarism in the deployment of the atom bomb. To be sure, these are not majority opinions, and one well-known Japanese museum invites visitors to think critically about the war’s origins. “When you fight another man, and hit and kick him, he will hit and kick back,” an exhibit reads. “One side will win. Do we recall that we were kicked, or that we did the kicking ourselves?” Still, it is hard to understand why some Japanese cannot discuss their nation’s checkered 20th century history in a fact-based way all these years later.
U.S. citizens too have had difficulty with controversial aspects of World War II. In 1994, the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., decided to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Pacific war with an exhibit starring the Enola Gay, the B-29 aircraft that dropped the atom bomb on Hiroshima. Museum leadership hoped to encourage discussion about the decision to use the bomb by including materials demonstrating the toll it took on Japanese civilians. Air Force Association and American Legion representatives objected, labeling any consideration of the bomb’s negative impacts off limits and potentially treasonous. Attempting to respond to these groups, curators revised the script, which then drew charges from antinuclear activists that the bomb’s horrific impact on Japan was being whitewashed. As the exhibit ultimately pleased no one, it was eventually scrapped.
In 2022 America, objections to the teaching of aspects of World War II echo the Enola Gay exhibit criticism. In Muskego, Wisconsin, a school board recently rejected a novel entitled “When the Emperor Was Divine,” which chronicles the internment of a Japanese family in 1942. Its critics deemed it “unbalanced” and “too sad.” The internment of Japanese-Americans on the west coast remains a well-documented chapter in what Americans routinely refer to as a “good war.” It is outrageous that a school board would veto a well-regarded novel depicting internment’s impact on an ordinary Japanese-American family. It is a fact as well that African-Americans faced discrimination in defense employment in World War II America — President Roosevelt had to issue Executive Order 8802 to help remedy this problem. They also had to endure segregation in the ranks of the armed forces and on military bases as they prepared to fight Nazi racism and Japanese militarism without full citizenship in their own country. Students in Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, Tennessee and elsewhere will likely never know about these things because their governors and legislators decided that discussion of racism in America would make them feel bad.
Denying or repressing history is profoundly illogical. Each human is a mortal and fallible being. Most will admit as much. Yet somehow, in the minds of the history deniers, when those imperfect individuals come together as a nation, they are somehow above criticism. Groupings of imperfect people will make mistakes or go rogue. That is inevitable. It is essential to teach and exhibit history, warts and all, so that those imperfect people can learn how to avoid decisions that lead them down destructive paths. President George W. Bush likely had Japanese internment in mind when he made a public show of refusing to scapegoat American Muslims for the sins of the 9-11 hijackers. Honest appraisals of history are particularly important for Americans, whose founding document states that they wish to form “a more perfect union.” If we acknowledge the unvarnished truth about the American story, we’ll come closer to that elusive goal.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.