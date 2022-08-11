Another Washington State University summer term is in the books. I taught World War II in the Pacific this time, a conflict that always sparks discussion about how people respond to difficult moments in their past.

The Pacific war features several events that cause controversy decades later: Japan’s invasion of China, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the internment of Japanese-Americans, discrimination against African-Americans and the atom bomb. All of the latter constitute a rich vein for discussion and reflection. Yet segments of U.S. and Japanese society insist on distorting, or repressing discussion of these and similar episodes.

Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor

