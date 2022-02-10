Soon the U.S. will witness congressional hearings on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol, trying to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Having read many attempts to rationalize or excuse this event, I feel compelled to condemn it as an outrageous assault on American law and tradition, two things that have made this country the envy of the world.
Ever since the founding of this republic, except for just before the Civil War, citizens have agreed on three things: to choose leadership through free elections, to abide by the outcome in a peaceful transfer of power and to accept the verdict of the courts in case of conflict. When a president loses an election or is term-limited, he dutifully makes way for his successor. If he dies in office or resigns, his vice president automatically takes over. If a dispute arises, the courts have the last word.
Recall that in the bitterly contested 2000 election, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of George W. Bush. His opponent, Al Gore, promptly conceded and the country moved on.
This kind of respect for law and precedent has proved the exception rather the rule elsewhere.
France experienced a violent 1789 revolution, followed by Napoleon’s dictatorship, the bloody Paris Commune and Nazi invasion in 1940. Russian Communists sabotaged the country’s fledgling democracy in 19l7 and installed themselves as dictators.
“We have free elections,” one of my teachers told me when I was a student in Leningrad in 1981. “We are free to vote for the one candidate on the ballot,” she declared — always a Communist candidate, as no opposition was permitted.
Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces brazenly stuff ballot boxes in full view of TV cameras and prevent opposition parties from campaigning. Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II was forced out in 1918, after which an unsuccessful Communist uprising rocked the country. The first German democracy withstood numerous assaults from extremists before the Nazis took power and began preparations for war.
You get some sense of how rare and precious the American electoral experience is when you interact with people from abroad. A friend of my parents, newly arrived in the U.S. from Germany, was terrified when she learned of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Recalling her turbulent childhood, she prepared to batten down the hatches, anticipating political turmoil, maybe tanks in the streets.
She watched her television in astonishment as President Lyndon Johnson stepped off Air Force One to calm a shocked and grieving nation. Similarly, when my friend, Joyce Hoffman, was traveling in France the day Richard Nixon was to resign the presidency, French friends invited her to watch Nixon’s speech with them.
She recalls they watched admiringly as a TV broadcaster held up a newspaper whose headline announced, “Nixon resigns,” followed immediately by a second edition: “Ford takes the reins.” They knew that changes in French leadership had rarely been peaceful.
Conversations with foreigners about the lawful and orderly U.S. political tradition have always made me proud to be an American. That is why it so grieved me to watch the Jan. 6 mob. The 2020 election was widely hailed as the freest and fairest in modern history. The losing side mounted more than 60 court challenges to the results.
When those courts, including the highest in the land, examined the challenges, they found them baseless. Instead of accepting that verdict and vowing a better effort next time, the Jan. 6 mob opted for violence and intimidation to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. They even erected a gallows and howled for the murder of the vice president after he declined to assist them.
Unbelievably, some congressmen and women — all sworn to uphold the Constitution and the law — validated the mob’s rampage when they voted against certifying the election. That any American citizen would even think of employing anti-democratic tactics like the Hitlers and Putins of the world is horrifying. It is also dangerous.
If we accept one overturned election, what’s to stop opponents from attacking the next one? Why not outlaw your opposition if you get in power? Heck, how about unilaterally changing the Constitution? Russians constantly asked me, “Why do you allow people to own guns and commit crimes?” I would explain about that pesky Second Amendment, and they would respond, betraying their own regrettable political history, “Why not just tear that amendment out and take the guns away?” This is the road you travel when you wink at lawlessness.
The U.S. has always been a government of laws, not men. The Jan. 6 mob and backers decided to dispense with the law and force their preferred candidate on the country. I hope we will firmly reject this outrage and recommit to abiding by the law and Constitution.
Those institutions are what make America truly great, even exceptional.
