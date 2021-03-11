In last month’s column, I reviewed some of our nation’s controversies over statues and monuments, such as Pendleton’s conflict over Confederate street names. Today seems a good day to talk about how some individuals and nations have attempted to resolve them.
Certain individuals and events honored with monuments in this country have had a rough go lately. Across the South, monuments to prominent Confederates have come under attack for their advocacy of slavery as well as the timing of their honor — most went up during the 1920s, when the Ku Klux Klan was making a comeback, so that they became de facto monuments to segregation. Outraged citizens took it upon themselves in some cases to pull them down. The statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the entrance to New York’s Museum of Natural History faces removal after protests against the depiction of subservient African and Native Americans at Roosevelt’s feet, emblematic of Roosevelt’s views on nonwhites. San Francisco schools named for Presidents Washington and Lincoln will be renamed because of those individuals’ ties to and views of slavery.
Opponents of these changes charge that removal airbrushes controversial individuals out of history. Proponents respond by underlining the absence of monuments to Nazi leaders in Germany and pointing to the hundreds of thousands of books in numerous languages covering every aspect of Nazism. No one needs statues or monuments, they maintain, to learn about Nazi Germany.
Others occupy something of a middle ground. They allege that today’s history warriors are imposing 21st century standards on 18-20th century people. In their view, some individuals with ties to slavery should be extended grace if their positive contributions to the country are particularly meaningful and long lasting. Citizen Washington’s ownership of slaves, for example, does not diminish President Washington’s capable military leadership in the Revolutionary War and skillful stewardship of the country in its first difficult years.
The experiences of people abroad who have struggled with issues of history and memory provide possible guidance. When Communism fell in the Soviet Union in 1991, citizens of Moscow and other cities went to war with statues and monuments of Soviet leaders like Vladimir Lenin. A jubilant mob cheered as the statue of “Iron Feliks” Dzerzhinskii, founder of the Soviet secret police, was unceremoniously wrenched off its platform in front of the KGB building.
The demoted Dzerzhinskii and other “dead” statues soon reappeared and stood in a kind of rogues’ gallery, without explanation, near a Moscow art museum. Citizens would come inspect and often curse at, spit on or kick their least favorite former leaders. Someone doused a statue of Joseph Stalin with red paint. This represented a kind of catharsis, but it shed heat rather than light.
In Hungary, officials and citizens took a different tack. Hungary witnessed prolonged, bitter fighting between Nazi occupiers and Soviet liberators in 1944-45, only to have those “liberators” impose a Communist dictatorship on the country. Hungarians proved to be resentful and rebellious Communists, so they were overjoyed at the departure of Soviet troops and officials when the Cold War ended in 1989.
The capital, Budapest, was dotted with monuments to Hungarian Communist leaders, which complicated the debut of a post-Communist era. In an admirably democratic spirit, each neighborhood voted up or down on each statue. Most were removed, but received a transfer a year later to a Szoborpark (Memento Park), just outside the city.
Visitors have the opportunity there to view 50 years of Hungarian Communist history in monuments. They are invited to assess prominent individuals, like Hungarian Communist leader Bela Kun driving the chariot of history on to new heights, and important events, for example Mother Russia holding out a peace laurel symbolic of Soviet “liberation.” Books and brochures detailing the exhibits are available for purchase in a small shop. When I visited, the park was attracting Hungarians of all ages and sparking some spirited conversations. It was good to see people learning about and engaging with their controversial past.
People here in the U.S. might incorporate the Russian and Hungarian experience as they negotiate settlements in their history wars. Some statues arguably deserve removal, but not at the hands of a mob. In a democratic society, there ought to be a deliberative process, an Arts Council ruling, perhaps, or, as in Budapest, a local vote.
Finding them a place in a museum or park, with well-informed context statements, could repurpose them as silent history instructors. And maybe some particularly significant, yet controversial, individuals — Presidents Washington and Lincoln, for example — could retain their place of honor in the public square, as a testament to the fact that history, like human beings and life itself, is complicated.
