December brings gift-giving and holiday festivities, followed by a dark and cold winter season. What better time, then, to contemplate some choice quality reading and/or viewing, for yourself or that history student on your list? Here are some suggestions from my favorite recent and not-so-recent histories.
The state of Israel has always been one of the most compelling stories of the 20th century, as Israeli journalist Ari Shavit emphasizes in his 2015 history, “My Promised Land: The Triumph and Tragedy of Israel.” European Jews fleeing prejudice and persecution in early 20th century Europe return to their biblical homeland, Palestine, to build a new life — only to find there half a million Arab residents, who regard them with growing suspicion.
The British colonial government tries to manage this volatile mix but finds the task overwhelming after an influx of traumatized Holocaust refugees. Jewish leaders proclaim the birth of Israel and immediately find themselves in a war with their Palestinian Arab neighbors and surrounding states, which forces many Palestinians into refugee camps, disenfranchised and determined to reclaim what they believe is theirs.
While Shavit covers the broad sweep of events in the Israeli 20th century, he deconstructs Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians particularly skillfully and dispassionately. He has a keen eye for the telling anecdote, as he demonstrates in his opening chapter, relating the story of a family friend who journeyed to Palestine in the 1890s. The friend loves the land and relishes the chance to remake his life there. His companion cautions, with a nod to nearby Arab residents, “the bride is beautiful — but she is already married.” This book is a can’t miss for anyone interested in contemporary world history, because it covers so much ground, geographically, politically and culturally.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s autobiography, “My Beloved World,” has become a favorite personal history. No matter how you identify politically, Sotomayor’s story will amuse and inspire. She grew up poor in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in the Bronx, but it was clear early on that she had an unusual ability to cope. Diagnosed with juvenile diabetes — the most serious and damaging variant — Sotomayor watched with dismay as the adults in her household became hysterical at the prospect of giving her daily insulin injections.
She understood that she could not overnight with her beloved grandmother without her insulin, so she set about learning to boil her needles and do the injections herself — at the tender age of five. This precocious pragmatism, this determination to forge ahead, come what may, informs her approach to the wider world, especially her inevitable encounters with racism. Sotomayor makes a convincing case for resilience as essential to overcoming serious life challenges.
For the Francophiles, it would be hard to beat Frederick Brown’s “For the Soul of France: Culture Wars in the age of Dreyfus.” Brown focuses on two of Paris’s best-known landmarks, the Eiffel Tower and the Sacred Heart Basilica at the summit of Montmartre to craft a rich tale of turn-of-the-century France. French modernists hailed the construction of Eiffel Tower as a symbol of secular, tolerant, forward-looking France.
But it outraged conservative elements of French society, who looked to the imposing Sacred Heart church as the proper representation of France’s future: a return to Catholicism, monarchy and France-for-French-people. This “monumental” dispute mirrors the conflict that defines modern France: those who embrace the ideals of the French Revolution vs. those who despise them. Brown’s book promises to inspire those planning a visit to Paris to “read” the city’s cultural landscape and glean important insights into French history and culture.
Finally, some digital history: Ken Burns’ new three-part video series, “America and the Holocaust.” Anti-Semitism has gone mainstream in 2022 America, several high-profile celebrities having floated conspiracy theories about, and made veiled threats against, Jews. My personal American exceptionalism has always led me to regard anti-Semitism as a European prejudice, because of the millions of Jewish refugees who have created new lives for themselves in New York and elsewhere here, beginning in the mid-17th century. But Burns makes clear that some of the most influential Americans held white supremacist and anti-Semitic views in the decades before World War II. You may be surprised to learn those views migrated to Hitler’s Germany.
One infamous example: American Jim Crow laws became a model for the removal of German Jews from public spaces. Burns’ series does not make for uplifting viewing. Knowing now where all of this led, though, it can serve as a call to action for those who value tolerance and inclusion in the world.
Without further ado, I want to wish everybody a very happy holiday season and an enlightened new year 2023.
Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.
