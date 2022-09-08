A few days ago, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died in Moscow at the age of 91. I felt the loss personally.
I spent six months in the Soviet Union as a student in 1981 and came away thinking it was a stagnant, repressive hellscape. When I returned as a United States Information Agency exhibit guide in 1987-88, I found a country alive with possibility and faith in the future.
Gorbachev was the man who made this sea change possible.
When my student group arrived in Leningrad in February 1981, we believed we had landed in an antiworld. The Soviet rulers were sclerotic, secretive old men, one of whom mumbled unintelligibly and fell from the podium after droning on for hours during a televised Communist Party conference. Living conditions recalled the poorest housing of the United States — rundown, dingy and crowded. Our dorm shower room was coated in mold and some of the windows were broken for months in the dead of winter.
A rigid, state-controlled economy meant unthinkable shortages of basic supplies, such as milk and eggs. The media featured little besides endless adulation of Soviet leaders and vitriol directed at the United States. Religious citizens were surveilled and harassed at the few churches and synagogues still operating. People on the street shuffled along, downcast, as if in a permanent gloomy twilight. Nonetheless, everyone had to mouth the usual platitudes — the Soviet Union was the best, most humane country, the greatest goal of the Communist Party was the good of the people, etc., etc., ad nauseum.
The Soviet Union of 1987, with the youthful Gorbachev at the helm, came as a shock to our cohort of 25 American exhibit guides. Gorbachev was out and about daily, exhibiting a flair for retail politics. He visited with workers, students, passersby, outlining ambitious plans for “perestroika” — diversifying the economy and raising living standards — and asking for their opinion. No Soviet leader had ever dared suggest that the country needed change, let alone ask ordinary people for input.
“Perestroika” unfolded quickly. I watched in amazement as privately-owned food kiosks and small, independent eateries opened in Moscow. Soon permissions would expand to include Western grocery stores and fast-food restaurants such as McDonalds. The many citizens in substandard housing began appearing on TV interview shows, decrying their situation, while commentators demanded action.
Criticism was in, boilerplate sloganeering apparently gone for good. Crucially, Gorbachev proved willing to engage the Soviet Union’s main rival in his quest to revitalize the country. He reached out to U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who had once termed the Soviet Union an evil empire, for a successful series of summits aimed at reducing nuclear armaments.
Gorbachev also told the leaders of Soviet-controlled Eastern Europe that they could exit the Soviet orbit if they wished, a move that ultimately brought down the Berlin Wall. Keeping up with an ever-escalating arms race and garrisoning millions of troops in Eastern Europe would leave few resources for economic transformation. Besides, Gorbachev wanted to see the Soviet Union cease being a threat to its neighbors.
Gorbachev’s corollary to perestroika became “glasnost,” which generally translates as frankness and truth-telling. He wanted to signal to a society cowed by brutal dictators that he intended no return to the repressive past. Soviet media presented exposes on crimes committed by previous Soviet leaders, for example the mass murder or imprisonment of millions in the 1930s and the man-made famine in Ukraine that killed over three million Ukrainian peasants.
I had to rise at dawn each day to queue for the morning papers, keeping up with the latest bombshell revelations. It was amazing to see imprisoned critics of the regime like Andrei Sakharov released to resume their work. When restrictions on religion fell away, citizens began raising funds to reconstruct two historic Moscow cathedrals destroyed by Joseph Stalin. Folk singers and bards took to the streets on summer nights to revive long-suppressed songs and poems. Taking stock of these seismic changes, I could almost feel that I was in a normal country.
Unfortunately, the new Soviet Union Gorbachev had hoped for failed to materialize. Once given the opportunity to speak, the country’s non-Russian nationalities loudly proclaimed their desire for independence. Many citizens and Communist party officials resented hearing unflattering news about their country’s past. Colleagues in the leadership were outraged by Gorbachev’s liquidation of the country’s East European empire and his summitry with the U.S.
These developments combined to bring about the downfall of the Soviet Union in the fall of 1991, followed by a decade of chaos and the vengeful, dictatorial regime of Vladimir Putin. But I will remember Gorbachev for his good-faith efforts to improve the lives of Soviet citizens and his willingness to give East Europeans the freedom to determine their future, ending the Cold War.
History will be kind to him.
