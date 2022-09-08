A few days ago, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died in Moscow at the age of 91. I felt the loss personally.

I spent six months in the Soviet Union as a student in 1981 and came away thinking it was a stagnant, repressive hellscape. When I returned as a United States Information Agency exhibit guide in 1987-88, I found a country alive with possibility and faith in the future.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.