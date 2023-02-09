On Jan. 30, 1933, 90 years and a few days ago now, Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party came to power in Germany. This represents a sobering milestone, as it was the first stop on the road to a second world war. Despite the enormous and unprecedented damage Nazism inflicted on the world, some American politicians and their followers now regularly and carelessly lob Nazi accusations at their opponents. An anniversary rhetoric versus reality check is surely in order for Hitler and Nazism.

“You voted for Obama/Trump/Biden (take your pick) like the sheep who elected Hitler!”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.