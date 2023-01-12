We are settling into a new year and approaching the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Citizens of the 21st century seem to be accustomed to short wars and quick results, and Russia’s war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending.
So I thought this would be a good time to revisit why Americans support Ukraine in this conflict. As usual, history provides a helpful prompt.
This war has seriously weakened a nuclear state led by a dangerous and unstable individual. Ukrainians have made Russia pay dearly for its aggression, killing or wounding some 80,000-100,000 troops and destroying millions of dollars’ worth of munitions and equipment. The toll notably includes the “Moskva,” flagship of the Black Sea fleet, now sitting on the bottom of that sea. They have forced Putin to admit this is no “special military operation.” Russia is now quagmired in a real and costly war.
A war gone bad has always meant trouble for Russia and the Soviet Union. In 1917, three years of slaughter in World War I brought down the Romanov dynasty and paved the way for the Communist revolution. The 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, an ill-considered, costly adventure, played an underappreciated role in the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. If Ukrainians’ robust response to the invasion has not convinced Vladimir Putin to rethink his decisions, it has surely rattled his entourage and revived old fears of disaster. That already represents a good return on the U.S. investment in Ukraine’s effort.
Ukraine’s cause is just and reminiscent of a struggle dear to Americans.
Ukrainians endured centuries of oppression at the hands of their Russian and Soviet overlords. Ukrainian culture was forbidden and Russian culture and language was forced upon Ukrainians in Tsarist Russia. Soviet leaders put down a Ukrainian independence movement after the 1917 Communist revolution, and engineered a famine in Ukraine in the 1930s that killed between three and five million Ukrainians.
When the Soviet Union fell in 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence, with post-Soviet Russia’s blessing — until Vladimir Putin became Russia’s president. He has waged a multi-year campaign to bring Ukraine back under Russian control. Ukraine understandably wants to get away from Putin’s autocratic Russia, aligning itself with the European Union and the U.S., affirming its commitment to democracy, tolerance and pluralism.
A couple of centuries ago, a scrappy group of Americans fought an abusive imperial power against steep odds for the right to determine their own future. In that sense, Ukrainians are kin spirits. They have consistently shown grit, resourcefulness and élan, waging a people’s war in which Ukrainians of all ages have taken part.
Ukrainians are doing the world a favor by exposing the naked brutality and evil of the Putin regime. Russian soldiers have destroyed Ukrainian infrastructure, looted and pillaged — tanks headed back to Russia have been spotted with washing machines and computers in tow — and raped and/or murdered thousands and thousands of civilians.
They have abducted Ukrainian children and given them to Russian parents, far away from Ukraine. They have taken over Ukrainian schools in occupied areas, made Russian language, culture and history the exclusive focus, and destroyed Ukrainian cultural institutions.
The last time we saw a military force behave like this was at the zenith of 20th century barbarity — World War II. Every nation that values independence and human rights needs to remain committed to help Ukrainians stop it in its tracks.
Despite all these considerations, it is tempting to regard Russia’s war against Ukraine as a faraway struggle with little relevance. Recent history serves as a cautionary tale. In 1914, few Americans believed Imperial Germany’s invasion of Belgium concerned them. But it morphed into a world war that was coming ever closer — until British codebreakers disclosed to President Woodrow Wilson that German leaders had promised Mexico U.S. territory after Germany was victorious.
Now convinced that a German victory would have serious consequences, Wilson sent the country into the conflict, which claimed the lives of about 100,000 Americans. When Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, Americans believed the oceans would protect them from the mayhem unleashed by Hitler’s Germany and Imperial Japan. Yet within the span of four days in December 1941, Japan attacked the U.S. at Pearl Harbor and Hitler declared war on the U.S.
Suddenly, the country was at war on three continents. We should not assume that a protracted, bloody war in Europe will stay confined there. You might not be interested in war, the saying goes, but war might be interested in you.
My fondest wish for 2023 is that democracy and pluralism will score some big wins in the world. I hope everyone who values those ideals will support Ukraine, now the marquee battlefield in the fight against autocracy and oppression.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.