This month, another memory of a semester’s study in Leningrad, USSR, 40 years ago, during the Cold War.
Our group of 25 American college students traveled to Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) to improve our Russian language skills. But we came away with considerable insight into Soviet society, too, just by being students at Leningrad State University.
Once we were settled in, it was time for our ceremonial convocation. The university rector grandly urged us to be worthy of alumni gone before us. I thought he was going to mention such luminaries as Mendeleev and Shostakovich, but no: he was referring to the founder of the Soviet state, Vladimir Lenin.
In fact, Lenin was never formally admitted to the university. He challenged the law school curriculum and earned a degree without attending. That didn’t matter to the rector. He directed our attention to a giant painting of the young Lenin before his examiners, putting them to shame with his genius. It was hard to miss the allusion to the young Jesus Christ in the temple. And here we had thought that there was no religion in the Communist world.
After our official welcome, we queued up for the obligatory paperwork. Universities were not public places in the USSR. Everyone on campus had to have a propusk, or pass, to show the guards at each entrance. If you wanted to use the library, you had to have a separate picture identification. As the stacks were closed, patrons showed ID, submitted requests and waited for the verdict of the library staff.
Books with controversial content were forbidden unless you had official permission. Access to information, we concluded, was a privilege rather than a right in that culture.
When classes began, we buckled down to grammar, phonetics and literature. Our societal/cultural education continued, too, often not in ways that would please university officialdom. For example, we learned about Soviet attitudes towards physically challenged people through the experiences of our group member, Suzanne.
Blind since birth, Suzanne had made herculean efforts to adapt to the sighted world. She had nearly finished her undergraduate Russian degree at UC/Santa Cruz and was contemplating grad school. Suzanne was thus outraged when Soviet officials balked at allowing her on our program. After they finally relented and okayed her application, she was chagrined when she would travel after class to visit the nearby House of Culture for the Blind.
Blind Leningraders awaited the institution’s van in back alleys. The van had curtains drawn, so that no one could see in the windows. When it arrived at the House of Culture, it pulled around to the back. Once inside, the residents were “protected from prying eyes,” according to the director, by thick window drapes. Suzanne often wondered who was protecting whom from what.
American students weren’t the only ones learning that spring. Our demeanor in the classroom revealed a lot to our instructors about the culture we came from. They were taken aback by our boisterous and freewheeling behavior. My cohort was very lively. Everyone was always “on” in class, joking and laughing.
One day, our phonetics instructor, a reserved and prim 40-something woman, began to teach us how Russian animals talk. The idea that dogs and cats speak Russian, too, was somehow so hilarious that we all began loudly gaf-gaffing and miu-miuing to one another. The outburst so unnerved our instructor that she began to flap about with her arms, like a large, awkward bird, trying to regain control of this rowdy company.
“Students, stop this,” she squawked. “I will be forced to separate you.”
Afterward, she always retreated behind her desk when we breezed into class, somewhat discomfited by this unruly group.
American reaction to Soviet classroom methodology also proved instructive. Like their colleagues everywhere, Soviet instructors highly valued correction and criticism. Ours went a step further. They wanted us to critique each other.
If one of the instructors felt that Brigit Farley spoke Russian like a turkey, garbling the most elementary phrases, they also wanted to hear fellow students make their own pointed observations and criticism. Of course, we were not going to do that because we thought it harsh and overly personal. Our refusals left the instructors questioning our seriousness of purpose.
“They won’t criticize each other — they aren’t interested in improvement,” I overheard one of them say. We in turn marveled at Soviet education’s high tolerance for insult and indignity.
In 1991, after the fall of the Communist regime, Leningrad became St. Petersburg again, the city founded by Peter the Great. A man of many interests, Tsar Peter took as his motto, “I am a student and I seek teachers.” As students in our Leningrad University semester, we followed in his footsteps, sought teachers and learned a lot from them — and they from us.
