“I am become death, destroyer of worlds.”

Berkeley physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer uttered these words upon the detonation of the first atom bomb in July 1945. In 2023, it is easy to understand his revulsion. But the decision to use it was not taken lightly; it was a product of its time and place. Now that “Oppenheimer” has become a hit at the movies, the time seems right to review the circumstances that informed the decision for the bomb.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.