“I am become death, destroyer of worlds.”
Berkeley physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer uttered these words upon the detonation of the first atom bomb in July 1945. In 2023, it is easy to understand his revulsion. But the decision to use it was not taken lightly; it was a product of its time and place. Now that “Oppenheimer” has become a hit at the movies, the time seems right to review the circumstances that informed the decision for the bomb.
Princeton scientist Albert Einstein alerted President Franklin Roosevelt to the threat of atomic weaponry in a 1939 letter. Nazi scientists, Einstein wrote, were experimenting with uranium. Although the United States was not then in World War II, President Roosevelt grasped the danger of a nuclear-armed Nazi Germany and convened a group of top scientists to work on a U.S. bomb. By the time work commenced in December 1942, the U.S. and allies were fighting Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy in Europe and Imperial Japan in the Pacific.
As the bomb project progressed, President Roosevelt and his advisers assumed its target would be Nazi Germany. But the June 1944 Normandy invasion and the Soviet Union’s destruction of the Nazi armies in the east ended the European war in May 1945, before the bomb could be tested. Now the spotlight was on the Pacific.
A savage war between Imperial Japan and the U.S. and allies had raged for four years by 1945. Encouraged by successful conquests in China and Manchuria, Japanese leaders originally aimed to dominate East Asia and the Pacific. They gambled that a sneak attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor would so cripple the U.S. that it would be unable to respond. When the U.S. began to fight back and overwhelm Japan with military-industrial might, the Japanese leaders had to rethink their strategy. They decided to make the war as long and costly as possible, to force a conditional cease-fire and negotiate peace terms favorable to Japan.
In the Pacific island battles, U.S. and allied soldiers faced Japanese so determined to bloody their opponents that they would make suicide charges rather than surrender when victory was impossible. In late 1944, Japanese military leaders began launching kamikaze, suicide pilots whose mission was to crash into Allied carriers and battleships and kill as many servicemen as possible. On land and sea, the allied and American death toll rose dramatically. Meanwhile, U.S. and allied leaders tried mightily to force a Japanese surrender. In March 1945, General Curtis LeMay ordered the napalm bombing of Tokyo, incinerating 100,000 Japanese civilians in 12 hours, then conducted similar raids on all the major industrial cities. No surrender was forthcoming.
After the battle of Okinawa, American intelligence forecast a colossal bloodbath in the next campaign — the invasion of the Japanese home islands. Thousands of kamikaze plus suicide frogmen and manned torpedoes would attack the fleet transporting the invasion force. Five hundred thousand Japanese troops waited on land, and every civilian, even children, would be equipped with weapons or explosives to fight the invaders. By some estimates, up to 800,000 American troops could lose their lives. The Soviet Union had agreed to invade Japan from the north in August, but the Americans would bear the brunt of the opposition. Was there no other way to end this war?
Having succeeded President Roosevelt in April 1945, President Harry Truman knew there was an atom bomb in progress, but no one could say when or if it would be ready. When word finally came of a successful test in July 1945, during the Potsdam conference, Truman immediately made plans to deploy it against Japan. He believed it would at least hasten the end of the war, and deny the Soviet Union the chance to invade the Japanese north. The Soviets had brazenly installed Communist governments in the European territories their armies liberated. Communism in Japan would be an unacceptable outcome. Thus the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a go, and Japan surrendered within days.
In 2023, everyone knows the horrific, long-term impacts of nuclear weapons. In 1945, President Truman and advisers knew only that the bomb represented their best chance to end one of the bloodiest conflicts in world history and prevent hundreds of thousands more deaths. We should avoid “presentism,” applying contemporary standards and knowledge to decades-old controversies, because “the past is a foreign country. They do things differently there.”
