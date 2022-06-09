June is commencement season. A few weeks ago, I was asked to give a convocation address at my school, Washington State University, Tri-Cities, for liberal arts graduates and their families. In the onslaught of dispiriting news lately, especially continuing covid-related difficulties and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I struggled to find words of compelling wisdom. So I asked for some help from my go-to sages — significant men and women in history — and they came through with some nice perspective. I offer their thoughts to the Umatilla County Class of 2022.
The world you are entering is angry and full of conflict. Here is the late John Hume, who helped do the impossible in crafting a peace between warring Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland back in 1998. “All conflict is about the same thing, no matter where it is — it is about difference,” he said upon receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
“Whether difference is your religion or your race or your nationality, the message we have to get across is that difference is an accident of birth. None of us chose to be born. And we certainly didn’t choose to be born in a particular community. There are not two people in this room who are the same. There are not two people in the whole world who are the same. Difference is the essence of humanity, and therefore respect for difference should be very, very normal and very common. It is the first and deepest principle of real peace.”
We see clearly in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine what happens when people do not accept difference. I hope you will internalize, and then model respect for difference everywhere you go from here. The world will be a much more peaceful and prosperous place if you do.
I hope that you make your onward journey about more than just you. Civil rights campaigner Dolores Huerta once mused, “Every moment is an organizing opportunity, every person a potential activist, every minute a chance to change the world.”
You don’t have to be an activist, per se — your challenge is to find a way to give back to your community, however and wherever that might be. For example, I dislike group projects and committee meetings, because I don’t play well with others. I’d just as soon work alone. But I like to write about history, so that is how I do my bit for the good of the order. Consider making a self-assessment and resolve to play to your strengths in choosing how you will contribute to the common good.
I can offer one bit of advice that is purely my own: I hope you will make travel, whether it’s in country, in hemisphere or overseas, a priority when you make some decent money. You’ll gain some good insight into your own country, and I guarantee you’ll forge some human connections that will make a difference. I vividly recall an afternoon when I was a Russian language student in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, Russia. Desperate for ice cream, which is one really great thing about Russia, I entered a cafe and told the waitress, “I’d like 200 kilograms of ice cream” — I meant to say 200 grams. She exclaimed, “There’s not 200 kilograms of ice cream in all of Leningrad.” She looked me over and asked where I was from. When I told her, she was shocked. “Oh, my goodness, I have a capitalist in my ice cream shop.” I laughed and said, “Well, look at you, you’ve survived the encounter. How about that.” I thought I was in for a recitation of anti-American talking points, but she surprised me by spontaneously taking my hand and telling me to give America her best. I like to think that she thought just a little differently about her “enemy” after that.
Speaking of Russia, I hope that you will adopt Tsar Peter the Great’s motto: “I am a student and I seek teachers.” Unlike Vladimir Putin, Peter didn’t have time for vanity wars. He was too busy all his life learning soldiering, sailing, shipbuilding, city planning, architecture, medicine and navigation as he built a new, seafaring capital in Russia, St. Petersburg. You don’t have to aspire to his range of proficiencies, but if you follow his example and keep learning and upgrading your skills, you’ll become a versatile and interesting individual. And you’ll never be bored — or boring.
Finally, I hope that former Georgetown University President the Rev. Timothy Healy’s wish for my graduating class of 1979 holds true for all of you.
“May your education have so changed you that you will need your brains and know how to use them for the rest of the time God has given you.”
If you internalize this charge, using your brains and education every day, you are guaranteed to lead an interesting and contributory life. Good luck and Godspeed.
