Umatilla County and the world will mark 75 years since the end of World War II. The Japanese surrender on Aug. 15, 1945, brought down the curtain on one of the longest, bloodiest conflicts in human history. As the remaining veterans of that war prepare their goodbyes, it seems a propitious time to pause and reflect on how Umatilla County experienced the last weeks of war and V-J day.
The war with Japan was still raging when the Nazi regime surrendered on May 8, 1945. The Japanese military was a spent force, having suffered grave losses of men and materiel since Midway in 1942. Nonetheless, its leaders entertained no thoughts of surrender. As U.S. forces prepared to liberate the Philippines, the first of thousands of Japanese suicide pilots, kamikaze, attacked a U.S. carrier.
At the battles of Peleliu and Iwo Jima, Japanese soldiers fought with reckless abandon, killing thousands of Americans while their own losses totaled tens of thousands. On Okinawa, the gateway to the Japanese home islands, whole squadrons of kamikaze relentlessly attacked U.S. ships as the bloody land battle ground on.
In Japan, every civilian was to be prepared to back the army by killing or injuring U.S. servicemen during the anticipated American invasion. Japanese leaders hoped to make the price of invading Japan appear so high that the U.S. would opt for a negotiated settlement, allowing Japan to retain its overseas empire and/or save its emperor and ruling clique.
In Pendleton, there was anticipation tempered by realism. While allowing himself to hope for a “victory” Round-Up in September, East Oregonian editor E.B. Aldrich tried to manage expectations.
“It may be that the war might go on much longer even than the most conservative among us believe likely,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, the county welcomed its returning servicemen. Lt. William Osborne, a B-17 pilot, had survived a harrowing ordeal on his 28th mission. Shot down over Berlin, Osborne ditched his flaming plane, landed unhurt and made his way west to the Netherlands, where Nazi forces captured him. Osborne escaped that same night and eluded his captors for several days until freezing weather forced his surrender. Soviet troops liberated him from Stalag Luft I on May 1.
The county clerk’s son, E. B. Casteel, survived the D-Day landings only to be taken prisoner in December 1944. Thoughts of his hometown had sustained him. He assured his mother he would be back for Round-Up “if I have to swim to get there” from England.
Not every family would enjoy a reunion. News of KIAs kept coming. Some local servicemen, like Army Air Corps Sgt. Edward Williams, had disappeared without a trace. Williams’ plane went down over Burma in October 1944, as the crew attempted to support the Philippines campaign.
Unbeknownst to the world, by mid-July the U.S. had a potential game changer at its disposal. While at the Potsdam Conference, President Harry Truman learned of the successful testing of an atomic bomb. It would be ready on Aug. 3. The U.S. military advised Truman that the Japanese had 13 divisions awaiting a U.S. landing in Japan, plus a civilian populace ready to die preventing an American victory. The bomb stood at least to soften resistance.
Per prior agreement, the USSR was poised to enter the Pacific War. The bomb might force a quick surrender and keep the Soviets — now increasingly at odds with the U.S. and Great Britain — out of Japan. No one doubted the public’s reaction if it discovered, after thousands of invasion casualties, that the president had had a powerful weapon he declined to use. In 21st century terms, this was a no-brainer.
The U.S. dropped a bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, the USSR declared war on Japan on Aug. 8, and the U.S. used a second bomb on Nagasaki on Aug. 9. These events, coming in rapid succession, finally compelled the Japanese to surrender on Aug. 15.
Giant, bold East Oregonian headlines proclaimed news of the bombings and surrender to Umatilla County. As was his wont on important occasions, Aldrich reached for the classical Greeks in his response: “The men are coming home from Troy and all the lights are lit.”
One local resident was unimpressed, declaring he doubted the atom bomb would be of much use to duck hunters. But most of Pendleton was ready to celebrate. The city witnessed a two-day holiday and much merrymaking in the streets, many residents celebrating in their cars both the end of the war and of gas rationing.
Ahead lay many challenges, not the least of which included a Cold War with the Soviet Union. For the moment, though, Umatilla County could savor its “victory” Round-Up and look forward to news from the bull riding rather than the battlefronts.
