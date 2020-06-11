On June 25, 2020, the world will observe the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Korea left a light footprint on Umatilla County; casualties were few and no grand domestic mobilization ensued. But it is useful to revisit this conflict, to acknowledge the efforts of those who served there, and to understand the roots of North Korea’s implacable hostility, with which we still contend.
In 1950, Umatilla County, like the rest of the nation, had witnessed growing tensions with the U.S.’s former ally, the Soviet Union. By May 1945, World War II in Europe was over, the Soviet Union, the U.S. and Great Britain having crushed Nazi Germany. The same coalition cooperated in defeating Japan and liberating Japanese conquests that summer. The most important development in this process came when the Soviet Union occupied the northern half of Korea in late August, with the U.S. taking up occupation duties south of the 38th parallel in early September.
Despite tentative agreement that each liberated nation should freely choose its political system, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin imposed Communism on areas occupied by Soviet forces. Eastern Europe and North Korea would thus have one-party rule, closed borders and state-controlled economy and media. The Soviet Union then sought to extend the reach of the Communist world in the postwar. In 1947, Stalin attempted to help Greek Communists win a civil war, and then shut down overland U.S. and British access to Berlin. President Harry Truman dispatched money and materiel to save Greece and reasserted U.S. and British rights to Berlin in a heroic airlift that finally broke the siege. The Cold War, a new conflict between democratic and Communist nations, was heating up fast in the late 1940s.
Thus, when Kim Il-sung’s North Korean Communist troops invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950, the world was taken aback but not surprised. East Oregonian editor E.B. Aldrich was quick to applaud President Truman’s decision to send U.S. forces to defend non-Communist South Korea with the support of the United Nations. “America is on the job this time and not hiding under the bed,” Aldrich wrote. “A country should not be invaded by a predatory neighbor and when an overt act is committed, it is up to law abiding nations to get busy.” EO readers learned of new draft calls and local reservists summoned back to the colors.
By August, Umatilla County could boast of its first hero: Sergeant Delwyn Milby, who captured two machine guns and killed four North Korean troops in one position near the Nakdong River. Just a few weeks later came word of what would become the county’s first casualty: PFC Robert G. Durochin of Pendleton was reported missing in action.
The conflict escalated sharply in October 1950 when General Douglas MacArthur, leader of the United Nations Command, decided to pursue the North Koreans past the 38th parallel, up to the Chinese border. In response, Communist China sent troops to aid North Korea. Umatilla County men saw significant action in the bloody, protracted struggle that followed.
Some Pendleton residents remember Dr. James R. Broun as their general surgeon in the 1960s and 1970s. They may be surprised to learn that Dr. Broun served in the 8063rd MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital), achieving notable success in treating casualties with grave head and neck wounds. In January 1952, Lt. Jack Deveau of Pendleton won a Silver Star for bravery in action.
Pendleton veteran Tom Tangney spoke in a 2018 EO interview about the unremittingly harsh conditions in which he fought. He survived the war, but his brother did not. Clarence Tangney and seven comrades from Umatilla County died in action, including Orville Franzen, Donald Dick and James Geeslin of Pendleton.
The Korean War was to end in July 1953, four months after Stalin’s death. The post-Stalin Communist world pivoted to cooperation with the free world, at least temporarily. Thus, its representatives and United Nations Command negotiated an armistice that restored the 38th parallel as the dividing line between the two Koreas. This was hardly a satisfying outcome. South Korea remained non-Communist, while the disgruntled North Korean regime retreated into a bizarre, hostile, heavily militarized antiworld that continues to threaten the peace on the Korean peninsula to this day.
The Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., posits perhaps the one positive aspect of this conflict, reminding us that soldiers from Umatilla County, the U.S. and 20 other nations “answered the call to defend a country they never knew and a people they never met.”
