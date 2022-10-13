In a few days, the world will mark 60 years since one of the biggest crises of the 20th century — the Soviet Union’s attempt to place nuclear missiles on Cuba, 90 miles from the United States. The Cuban Missile Crisis represents a moment of clarity in the Cold War, a warning against nuclear brinkmanship that has fresh resonance in 2022.
The October crisis had roots in the late 1950s. Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev had had a rough few years by 1962. He had tried to distance himself from his predecessor, Joseph Stalin, who had built an East European empire using brute military force. Khrushchev condemned Stalin and tried to put a human face on Soviet Communism, only to have Hungarians and East Germans stage uprisings that required military intervention to put down. Khrushchev’s colleagues blamed him for the uprisings and attempted unsuccessfully to remove him in 1957.
Khrushchev had a triumph in beating the U.S. into space with Sputnik, but soon faced another crisis: Communist East Germans voting with their feet, leaving for democratic West Germany. To stop the exodus, Khrushchev had to authorize the East German Communist leader, Walter Ulbricht, to build the Berlin wall. This became a public-relations disaster — the Communist “workers’ paradise” imprisoning those workers. Thus Khrushchev was anxious for a high-profile victory.
President John F. Kennedy was in difficulty himself in 1962. He had launched his presidency on high-minded rhetoric, promising to “pay any price, bear any burden” to defend freedom. But he was dealt a serious setback in April 1961. Before Kennedy’s election, a young revolutionary, Fidel Castro, had led a campaign to overthrow the pro-American government in Cuba and install a Communist regime.
That was unacceptable to American officials, who hatched a plan to oust Castro using Cuban anti-Castro exiles. They would land at Cuba’s Bay of Pigs, rally the populace and march on Havana. Kennedy okayed the operation despite some misgivings. It went badly. The exiles failed to gain a foothold because of unexpectedly stiff resistance. Fearful of revealing American involvement, Kennedy refused them air support and the invasion collapsed. This represented a sensational failure, raising questions about Kennedy’s fitness for the presidency.
The Bay of Pigs fiasco presented Khrushchev with a golden opportunity. Both he and Castro hoped to forestall another American coup attempt, and Khrushchev relished the chance to expand Soviet influence into the American hemisphere. Both goals were within reach with the placement of nuclear missiles on Cuba. Because Kennedy had aborted the Bay of Pigs mission, Khrushchev believed him unlikely to take action against the missiles.
When aerial photos revealed the missile installation sites in October 1962, Kennedy knew they could not stand. From Cuba, the missiles could hit most major cities in the American hemisphere. Kennedy quickly convened his closest advisors, one of whom lobbied for a quick air strike. Kennedy’s brother Robert, the attorney general, nixed that idea, declaring that a sneak attack by a superpower on a small country would be a barbaric act.
The president took his brother’s counsel and decided on a middle course. In a dramatic speech to the nation, Kennedy announced a quarantine on all Soviet ships headed for Cuba and demanded that Khrushchev remove the missiles. To ensure that no one doubted his resolve, Kennedy declared, “It shall be the policy of this nation to regard any nuclear missile launched from Cuba against any nation in the Western Hemisphere as an attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, requiring a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union.”
Khrushchev now faced a dilemma: he was determined to carry through with the missile installation, but after Kennedy’s speech and the interception of a Cuba-bound ship, he realized that Kennedy meant business. To his great credit, the Soviet leader decided he would not risk mutually assured destruction.
Khrushchev proposed that he remove the missiles in exchange for Kennedy’s pledge that the U.S. would not invade Cuba. In a second, sterner communique, Khrushchev added a demand that Kennedy withdraw U.S.-made Jupiter missiles from Turkey. Ultimately, Kennedy accepted Khrushchev’s first proposal, and the missiles were dismantled and removed. The U.S. later quietly removed Jupiter missiles from Turkey, completing the deal.
Although both Khrushchev and Kennedy could both claim victory in the crisis, the reality that either could have used a weapon capable of killing millions of innocent people seemed to sober them and their successors. Kennedy and Khrushchev jointly negotiated a treaty banning nuclear testing in the atmosphere in 1963, and no one resorted to nuclear blackmail for the duration of the Cold War.
Now, in 2022, another Russian leader — Vladimir Putin — has raised the specter of nuclear attack to protect unlawful conquests in Ukraine. The world can only hope that 21st century leaders will profit from the lessons of October 1962 in navigating this crisis with equal parts wisdom and resolve.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.