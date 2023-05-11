I write about history here, and usually the coins of that realm are the written word, statues and monuments. But I was thinking the other day about the Oregon East Symphony’s recent performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, which was inspired by his visit to Mary Queen of Scots’ residence in Edinburgh. That symphony serves as a reminder that musicians “write” and commemorate history, too.
The world witnessed the coronation of King Charles III in London last week. Just prior to the anointing of the new King, the choir sang George Frideric Handel’s anthem “Zadok the Priest.” This piece has been a feature in British coronations since 1727, for two reasons. In its first stanza, it invokes the monarch’s divine authority by linking him to the biblical King David’s son. “Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet … anointed Solomon King.” It then amplifies the joy in the crowning of a new sovereign: “And all the people rejoiced. God save the King. Long Live the King. May the King live forever.”
“Zadok the Priest” has become synonymous with the storied history of British kings and queens. It scores high in grandeur and majesty.
Fans of Russian history should give P.I. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture a listen. In this country, we associate it with Fourth of July concerts, because it is typically played outdoors and punctuated with fireworks and cannon blasts. Actually, Tchaikovsky composed it to commemorate Napoleon’s disastrous invasion of Russia in 1812. The piece begins with a Russian Orthodox Church hymn that urges God to save Russia. The French national anthem, “La Marseillaise,” heralds Napoleon’s early triumphs, only to be overpowered by Tsarist Russia’s national hymn, “God Save the Tsar,” when the Russian victory is won. It is a remarkable portrait in music of a monumental 19th century conflict. In addition, the piece premiered in the 1881 consecration of Moscow’s Church of Christ the Savior, a monument to the victory over Napoleon constructed with contributions from all over the Russian empire.
The First World War was a terrible tragedy that did not spare the music world. French composer Maurice Ravel, already famous worldwide for compositions like “Bolero,” volunteered for the French army early on. Afterward, he wanted to help his Austrian pianist colleague Paul Wittgenstein, who had lost his right hand in the war. Ravel composed a unique work for Wittgenstein. The aptly named “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand” requires the soloist to play exclusively with their “southpaw.” This remembrance of war’s toll needs to be seen as well as heard, with closeups of the pianist’s left hand.
Aaron Copeland put American classical music on the map with his “Appalachian Spring,” a lovely meditation on light and warmth that incorporates an old Shaker song. Pendleton will have a special chance to sample another of his works in a couple of weeks. Julie Carlson’s Pendleton Ballet Theatre will perform Copeland’s ballet “Rodeo,” a lively portrayal in music and dance of a classic American institution. You don’t often hear “ballet” and “rodeo” in the same sentence, so this is a can’t-miss. There are three performances scheduled — May 25, 26 and 27 — and the program also includes the “Best of Beauty and the Beast.”
Of course, other genres invoke people, places or events. Contemporary American history is a particularly rich vein for folk and rock music. The Kingston Trio’s “Merry Minuet” uses dark humor to spotlight the dangers of the atomic age. “But we can be thank-fill and tranquil and proud… that man’s been endowed with a mushroom-shaped cloud. And we know for certain that some lovely day … someone will set the spark off … and we will all be blown away!”
Pete Seeger’s “Waist Deep in the Big Muddy” lodges an allegorical protest at President Lyndon Johnson’s piecemeal escalation of the Vietnam war. “We were waist-deep in the Big Muddy — and the big fool said to push on!”
Dion’s “Abraham, Martin and John” laments the death by violence of four American icons. Ray Stevens’ “The Streak” recalls the 1970s phenomenon of dashing naked through public events, Chuck Berry’s “The Twist” immortalizes the most famous dance craze of the l960s, and Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” pays moving tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.
