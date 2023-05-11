I write about history here, and usually the coins of that realm are the written word, statues and monuments. But I was thinking the other day about the Oregon East Symphony’s recent performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, which was inspired by his visit to Mary Queen of Scots’ residence in Edinburgh. That symphony serves as a reminder that musicians “write” and commemorate history, too.

The world witnessed the coronation of King Charles III in London last week. Just prior to the anointing of the new King, the choir sang George Frideric Handel’s anthem “Zadok the Priest.” This piece has been a feature in British coronations since 1727, for two reasons. In its first stanza, it invokes the monarch’s divine authority by linking him to the biblical King David’s son. “Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet … anointed Solomon King.” It then amplifies the joy in the crowning of a new sovereign: “And all the people rejoiced. God save the King. Long Live the King. May the King live forever.”

Brigit Farley

