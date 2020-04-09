In the bleak dawn after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo searched for a way to think about that tragedy. He remembered the French Jesuit Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s conviction that one of the essential tricks in life is to convert everything into good. It seemed impossible to see anything positive coming from 9/11, yet that event had reminded Cuomo and others of a key lesson — you could lose your life in a nanosecond, so you should make the most of it, live it better and deeper, refuse to fritter it away.
All of us in the U.S. today face the same challenge with the coronavirus — how do we make sure that good things come from this terrible time, and what shape might those take?
Luckily, we have a wealth of experience upon which to draw in 20th century history. The Great Depression of 1929 plunged the nation into deep distress, as millions lost jobs, savings, and prospects in the worldwide economic downturn. For President Franklin Roosevelt, this catastrophe had exposed the fact that citizens had nothing to shield them from the vagaries of modern economic life.
He responded by creating a series of programs designed to mitigate the crisis, most notably one that provided a basic income for older Americans and children who had lost a parent. Social Security has more than proven its worth as an anti-poverty program in the years since its 1935 inception. Another cataclysm came to the U.S. in 1941 — World War II. As Allied victory drew near, the FDR administration wondered how to acknowledge veterans for their service in a way that would serve the country’s long-term interests. Ultimately, it decided to send them to college or trade school with the GI Bill. This legislation fueled a remarkable period of economic expansion in the 1950s and 1960s.
The Truman administration pursued another initiative designed to make a better postwar world. While World War II had activated the great arsenal of democracy in the U.S., rescuing the country from depression, Europe lay in ruins, with scant prospects for revival. Mindful of the nation’s withdrawal into isolation after World War I, Secretary of State George Marshall and State Department officials authored and lobbied Congress for the Marshall Plan. A $12 billion package of grants, loans, targeted material aid — big, strong Missouri mules for Greek farmers, for example — and training programs largely restored western Europe to prosperity within a decade. The 1948 Marshall Plan was in part born of self interest, because Europe was the U.S.’s principal trading partner, but it nonetheless became one of the great, positive outcomes of the costliest war in history.
The coronavirus presents this generation of Americans with the chance to emerge stronger and better from catastrophe. One glaring weakness brought into sharp focus recently is the country’s inadequate health care system. Many Americans depend on jobs for health insurance. The virus has already deprived the newly unemployed of coverage, an unfortunate circumstance in normal times, but potentially deadly in a pandemic.
How will they pay for medical care or hospitalization if they should get the virus? What are the consequences for the community when uninsured people fail to seek care for lack of resources in a pandemic? Even the insured face the threat of high costs. A Vermont college professor went to a local emergency room recently on his doctor’s recommendation and underwent virus testing. Per legislation signed by the president, the test itself was free. But the professor still received a bill for some $2,000 — with insurance — because of emergency room and lab fees and an out-of-network doctor. So much for doing the responsible thing. Surely a nation that put a man on the moon could agree on a means of providing basic health care for every American citizen —before, during and after a pandemic, with or without a full-time job.
A second possibility for a stronger America concerns the internet. When my employer, Washington State University, confronted the coronavirus, it mandated that all instruction would go online. Because some university functions are already online, this did not appear to present a problem, but professors nationwide have discovered that some students have no internet when they cannot come to campus. What happens if they need these spring classes for their degree? By the same token, many K-12 schools have mostly abandoned formal instruction, because administrators recognize that some families have no internet at home and will be unable to use public computers in places like the library. Education should not stop under any circumstances. Would it not be possible, and desirable, to make internet access a reality for all Americans? People are really handicapped in this information-based, 21st century culture without it.
These suggestions represent at best a modest beginning of a national conversation. The discussion will no doubt be contentious. But there is precedent in recent history for bringing forth good from tragedy, and we are capable of it now.
President John F. Kennedy once reminded us that our problems and weaknesses are manmade; therefore, “they can be solved by man. And man can be as big as he wants.”
I hope we “go big or go home” in making sure our country makes a strong comeback from this time of trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.