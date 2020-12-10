As Christmas nears, my thoughts invariably turn to favorite seasonal books, especially Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” I faced a dilemma with this month’s column: Which of Scrooge’s three spirit visitors should I summon in choosing a focus?
The shades of present and future suddenly materialized to gesture toward Pendleton Center for the Arts and its director, Roberta Lavadour. She and her colleagues are now helping to write the next chapter in Umatilla County’s cultural history.
Lavadour is first and foremost an evangelist. She has used her position at the arts center to preach the gospel of the arts far and wide. She and her team — she is emphatic that the arts center is a collaborative effort — bring in the believers with exhibitions of prominent artists and sculptors, but that represents only a fraction of their target audience.
A major emphasis in the “ministry” involves separating what Lavadour describes as “the stereotypical painter-with-a-beret-and-Dali-esque moustache” from the word “art” and connecting it with everyone’s inborn instincts for creative expression. She lauds PCA Development Director J.D. Smith and Education Coordinator Kate Brizendine for their skill in winning converts.
Smith created the PCA’s crown jewel, “Art Rocks Teens,” free year-round classes for the teen set, and Brizendine coordinates a wide-ranging schedule of classes targeting all ages and interests, for example “DIY shopping bags,” with Peg Willis and Karen Wagner, and youth “Monday Art Studio” with Kate Peck.
Lavadour shares her personal passion, for which she has achieved international renown, in “Bookbinding For Everyone,” although most classes are currently paused owing to COVID-19. She has sometimes arranged to take art to the people. PCA’s “Make it and take it” booth at the Pendleton Farmers Market, introducing shoppers to the joys of handmade crafts, underscores the old adage, “man does not live by bread (or meat or veggies) alone.”
There is something of the engineer in Lavadour, too. She and her colleagues believe strongly in building bridges with the arts.
In 2019, she curated a show of minimalist painter Ellsworth Kelly’s work. Since Kelly is internationally famous, the exhibit attracted a lot of attention. Lavadour saw a chance to connect modern history to Kelly’s painting and arranged for a presentation on Kelly’s stint with World War II’s “Ghost Army,” a specially recruited U.S. Army deception unit comprised exclusively of artists. The audience learned of the group’s arsenal of tricks, including inflatable tanks, sound effects and misinformation dissemination. Attendees came away acquainted with a little-known historical episode and another dimension of Kelly’s artistry.
PCA’s bridge-building extends to the use of the arts center itself, which Lavadour and her team have worked hard to make a welcoming and inclusive space. One of her proudest moments as director came in booking a “private rental by an ultra-conservative group, followed by a rental by PFLAG, followed by a chamber music performance, followed by a grunge band concert for teens.”
The PCA crew is currently mulling ways for the arts center to bring a bitterly divided local electorate together. The arts, broadly defined, “help us fine tune our critical thinking skills,” Lavadour noted recently, “and allow us to celebrate our own unique vision, and the vision of others.”
COVID-19 presents unique challenges to those involved in public outreach of any kind. Lavadour and team have squared up to them and become fixers, fashioning creative solutions. The arts center’s popular regional photography contest was a no-go in person this year. So, the staff moved it online, giving participants a push to get out in the pandemic-proof outside. The virtual exhibit featured numerous stunning shots of the Eastern Oregon landscape from amateurs and professionals alike.
Attuned to the difficulties faced by local restaurants, Lavadour has opened the gallery space for “date nights,” fine dining purchased from a local eatery for couples craving a special evening. Those who wish may book private visits to the gallery and museum store. And her team is working on other ways to make art accessible, such as arranging for curbside pickup of classes and activities, during a long COVID winter indoors. Following public health guidelines in a pandemic “doesn’t have to suck the fun out of life,” Lavadour says.
Years ago, in a speech at Amherst College, President John F. Kennedy looked forward to an America, which would pride itself on its “civilization as well as its strength” and “steadily enlarge cultural opportunities” for all its citizens. The organizational foundation having been established by individuals like Betty Feves, Amy Bedford, Roberta Jones and Marjorie Iburg, Roberta Lavadour and her team are helping make this vision a reality in our corner of the world.
Few people’s contributions to the cultural history of this county will prove more meaningful than theirs.
