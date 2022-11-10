The approach of Veterans Day compels us to remember those who served this country in the armed forces. This year in particular, as the last of the “greatest generation” make their exit, I am thinking of three World War II vets I have been privileged to know. Their stories have put a human face on the most inhuman of conflicts.
I remember my major professor in graduate school, Charles Jelavich. He was a Cal-Berkeley student when the U.S. entered World War II, destined for Officer Candidate School because he knew German and Russian. Before Jelavich got to Europe, he had a formative experience while traveling to Fort Benning, Georgia, for training. On the bus from the train station to the base, he sat down in back and was surprised to notice that his fellow riders — all African-Americans — were smiling at him. As a native Californian, Jelavich knew nothing of the unwritten rules in the Jim Crow Georgia of 1944. When they reached the base, the bus driver called him over to set him straight.
“Lieutenant, are you some kind of agitator? You were sitting in the colored section,” he said.
Only then, Mr. Jelavich related, did it occur to him he was going to war against Nazi racism in a segregated army, representing a segregated nation.
Jelavich did much of his service immediately after the war, as one of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s interpreters on the Allied Control Commission in Berlin. Jelavich remembered the architect of the Allied victory as a genial, but protocol-bound boss. Jelavich once noticed an overflowing waste basket in a conference room and moved to empty it.
Eisenhower stopped him, declaring, “Lieutenant, leave that alone, that’s an enlisted man’s job.”
Jelavich went on to complete graduate school at Berkeley and teach history at Indiana University, often referencing his World War II service, especially that memorable bus ride to Fort Benning.
I remember my father, Philip Farley, and his best friend, James Patrick “Barney” Muldoon. The son of Irish immigrants, Dad grew up in New York City and was working in a Brooklyn shipyard at the time of Pearl Harbor. He and Barney had bonded in grammar school over World War I airplane books and comics.
Like their flying ace heroes, both hoped to become combat pilots in World War II. Barney passed the physical and entered the Army Air Corps, but dad had difficulty making out the first line on the eye chart. This was a revelation: He had no idea he was nearsighted and was thrilled to see clearly with his first pair of glasses, even if it meant disqualification from pilot training. Dad returned to his draft-protected shipyard job, ultimately opting for a direct role in the conflict.
He enlisted in the Army in late 1942 and served as military police, doing a stint in Nebraska guarding German POWs before shipping for Europe in January 1945. Although he never was able to take to the skies like his pal Barney, who won the Distinguished Flying Cross, dad often said his World War II service was the best thing he had done in his life. He was proud to have played a small part in ridding the world of Nazism and militarism.
I remember Dr. Robert Franco, intrepid veteran of Operation Overlord, or D-Day. Dr. Franco was just out of medical school in 1941, serving in an Army hospital in Alaska, when he decided to try for a more active role in the war. He learned that two new units were recruiting: the 10th Mountain Division, the ski troops, and Airborne, the parachute infantry. Franco said to himself, “I already know how to ski,” and so volunteered to learn to jump out of airplanes. His commanding officers had their doubts about the staying power of this slight, 5-foot-3 doctor, but Franco proved to be a game and gritty parachute trooper. After training, he served as a surgeon attached to the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
On D-Day, Capt. “Doc” Franco was among the few parachutists who landed right on target, near Utah beach. As the 505th fought its way east to the Nazi capital, Berlin, he rescued a soldier from a burning jeep (for which he was later awarded the Silver Star), treated numerous battle casualties and survived several near-misses from snipers. He returned home to become a beloved physician and community leader in Richland, Washington. For years, Franco said nothing about the war because all his best friends had been killed. But when he looked at his postwar life in its totality, he told me in 2008, it was like flags on a ship on a sunny day.
I wish everybody a thoughtful and contemplative Veterans Day 2022. I hope you will take time to remember the servicemen and women you have known. Better yet, take one to lunch and download their stories. You’ll be glad you did.
Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.
