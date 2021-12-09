Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, marked 80 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. It is hard to imagine a more fateful event in 20th century history.
As the last veterans of World War II pass on, there is no time like the present to revisit the day that “will live in infamy” and assess some of its impact.
The most immediate result of the Pearl Harbor attack proved to be the U.S. entry into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war on Japan the next day, December 8, 1941. Meanwhile, Nazi Germany had nearly conquered all of Europe, leaving Great Britain holding out alone.
Despite the obvious danger a Nazi-dominated Europe posed to the U.S., Roosevelt had no pretext for intervening in the European conflict. But perhaps believing the U.S. would not easily recover from the attack, Adolf Hitler forced the issue by declaring war on the U.S. four days after Pearl Harbor, on Dec 11.
Eighty years later, the question remains: Would the isolationist U.S. of 1941 have entered the European conflict without Hitler’s decision for war? As U.S. intervention proved crucial to the defeat of Nazism, the what-ifs loom large. The world was fortunate that Hitler ignored history.
Provoking U.S. intervention in World War I was fatal to Imperial Germany in 1917-18. Awakening the sleeping giant in 1941 would help destroy Nazi Germany as well.
Pearl Harbor meant big trouble for Japanese-Americans living along the West Coast. The attack immediately cast suspicion on that community as a potential fifth column-spies for Japan. Roosevelt eventually responded by issuing Executive Order 9066, mandating the “relocation” of citizens deemed a security risk.
In part, this was born of panic and fear, but there also emerged an element of greed and self-interest, as some Americans coveted the lucrative businesses and farms their Japanese-American neighbors had to leave behind after being “relocated’ to internment camps. There was racism in the mix.
The U.S warred with Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy as well as Japan in 1942, yet very few Americans of Italian or German descent faced indefinite confinement, or became targets of appearance-based abuse. Japanese-Americans endured both. In spite of this, thousands of young Japanese-Americans demonstrated loyalty to their country by volunteering for the armed forces from their internment camps.
Army personnel warned they would fight in Italy, the scene of some of the war’s fiercest combat, but the volunteers were undeterred. The all Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team became the most decorated unit in American history for their size and length of service. Twenty-one Medal of Honor winners came from their ranks.
The attack on Pearl Harbor was the beginning of the end of a long run of Japanese conquest. Japan began to modernize in the mid-19th century and looked to Great Britain as an example of a successful island nation. Impressed by the British empire, Japanese leaders decided the key to greatness lay in expansion, to control raw materials and command respect.
Japan’s rise began when it pegged Russia as a rival for influence in the Far East and launched what became the Russo-Japanese war. The Japanese handily won that conflict, shocking the world as the first nonwhite nation to best a great power. After that victory in 1905, Japan acquired China’s Shandong Peninsula and the Mariana, Marshall and Carolina islands in the World War I settlement.
In 1931, Japan colonized Manchuria, then invaded and terrorized east-central China in 1937. By 1941, Japan controlled much of the Pacific, as its allies Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy dominated Europe. When Japanese leaders decided to try to cripple their principal Pacific rival, the U.S., they were dizzy with success. But the bombs dropped on Pearl Harbor sealed Imperial Japan’s doom. Once the U.S. joined the fight, Japan’s bitter, brutal defense of its Pacific conquests ultimately subjected its civilians to the apocalyptic horror of the atom bomb.
From his Pendleton office, East Oregonian editor E.B. Aldrich saw a silver lining in the storm clouds over Oahu. Aldrich editorialized that the U.S. should take an active role in defending the World War I peace settlement. No one else had the means to do so in 1919.
When the country opted for isolation instead, Aldrich repeatedly warned of a second world war. After Pearl Harbor, Aldrich predicted victory for the democratic nations and expressed the hope that this time, the U.S. would help craft and defend a lasting peace. This it achieved in the creation of the Marshall Plan, NATO and the World Bank.
After the Japanese attack, Americans would urge each other: Remember Pearl Harbor! Even 80 years on, Pearl Harbor is emphatically not forgotten.
