My March 10 column attempted to trace the evolution of the Russia-Ukraine relationship from common origins in Kyiv through the 1991 collapse of the USSR. For 10 years, the two countries coexisted peacefully as independent neighbors. The future became unclear when an ailing Russian President Boris Yeltsin stepped down in December l999 in favor of Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer-turned-politician. This is where the 21st century chapter of Ukrainian-Russian relations begins.
Putin made a good first impression. He was younger and hardier than Yeltsin, who famously drank too much and prompted embarrassing headlines on trips abroad. Russians appreciated Putin’s businesslike demeanor, and he seemed to embrace a new, cooperative relationship with the USSR’s former rivals — the U.S. and its European allies. He was quick to offer assistance, for example, when President George W. Bush sent American troops to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. But few people understood then that Putin’s world view was firmly anchored in the past.
For Putin and many Soviet citizens of his generation, the USSR was the greatest nation on earth. The United States was their arch enemy, as they believed it had tried to crush the Russian revolution, while hypocritically proclaiming the virtues of democracy, and was always scheming against the USSR. Many people also felt that the U.S. had somehow masterminded the USSR’s 1991 downfall, and that the expansion of the NATO alliance constituted deliberate disrespect of Russia. Historian Margaret MacMillan recently noted that Putin “came of age as the servant of a superpower and became the master of a Russia that was merely a regional power.” The world would learn that long after the USSR’s fall, Putin regarded the U.S. and its European allies not as partners in a new world, but as adversaries, agents of the USSR’s and Russia’s humiliation.
Putin began to reveal his true colors in 2004. Like his predecessors, he kept a close eye on Ukraine. If Ukraine’s leadership is aligned with Russia, it functions as a bulwark against the U.S. and its allies. If it seeks closer relations with the latter, it becomes what some Russians see as a dagger aimed at Russia’s gut. In addition, many ethnic Russians live in Ukraine, stoking fears that Ukrainians might mistreat Russians for Russia’s past sins against Ukraine. Despite Ukraine’s independence, Putin wanted it closely allied with Russia. Russian-Ukrainian relations thus became fraught after Ukraine’s 2004 presidential election. Putin’s preferred candidate appeared to have won, but revelations of election irregularities brought forth mass protests that ultimately invalidated the initial result. Putin soon made clear his displeasure with what he viewed as an anti-Russian outcome. A year later, in 2005, he declared the breakup of the USSR, in which Ukraine and Russia were united, was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. Two years later, he expressed sharp disagreement with his erstwhile partners, the U.S. and its allies.
At the 2007 Munich Security Conference, Putin took attendees aback with a grievance-laden rant. Where once he welcomed cooperation with his former adversaries, he now condemned a “world in which there is one master, one sovereign,” i.e., the United States. The U.S., Putin charged, “has overstepped its national borders in every way, visible in the economic, cultural and political policies it imposes on other nations.” Putin condemned NATO as an anti-Russian alliance and warned ominously that Russia might do as it saw fit in relations with its neighbors.
Putin meant what he said. A former Soviet state, Georgia, recently had sought closer relations with the U.S., the European Union and NATO. NATO leadership had indicated both Georgia and Ukraine might be accepted as members sometime in the future. Putin responded in August 2008 by sending Russian forces into two disaffected regions of Georgia to goad the Georgian leadership into a war, which Russia won handily. Russia continues to occupy those two regions today. Because NATO accepts no new members with conflicts on its territory, Putin ensured Georgia would remain closely tied to Russia.
Then, in late 2013, Ukraine was plunged into crisis. The country had put much political and cultural distance between itself and Russia. Its citizens now studied Ukrainian rather than Russian in school, traveled extensively in Europe and had staged several free and fair elections. Ukraine’s President, Victor Yanukovich, had promised to sign an association agreement with the European Union, a step towards full membership. But Yanukovich abruptly reneged on his promise, citing damage to Ukrainian-Russian relations. Outraged, Kyivans hit the streets and demonstrated against Yanukovich for three months, in what have become known as the Euromaidan protests. Yanukovich eventually sent security forces to disperse the demonstrators, but they kept coming, even as soldiers used live ammunition. Ultimately, Yanukovich was forced to flee to Moscow, after which demonstrators discovered his luxe villa, persuasive evidence of his personal corruption. The Ukrainian Parliament declared it would ratify the agreement with the European Union, and Kyiv rejoiced.
Predictably, Putin saw Euromaidan as a betrayal of Russia. Thus the response was swift and harsh. In a partial replay of Georgia, Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine’s Crimea in March 2014. A referendum was hastily arranged, producing a suspiciously strong vote for joining Russia. Russian forces then occupied the mixed Russian-Ukrainian region of Donbas, to “protect” ethnic Russians against what Putin falsely claimed as Ukrainian “genocide.” A low-grade war ensued between Russia and Ukraine. Just as in Georgia, Putin had created a territorial conflict that would complicate Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO and the European Union.
By 2021, Putin had apparently decided to dispense with half measures and force the whole of Ukraine back into Russia’s orbit. In a remarkable essay published in July, he declared there could be no Ukrainian sovereignty without Russian partnership, then massed troops on Ukraine’s border. Those troops are now attempting to shell and bomb Ukrainians into submission in a full-on war. But Ukrainians are showing extraordinary determination and bravery in defending their independence. Knowing their commitment to a European rather than a Russian-dominated future, I would not bet against them.
