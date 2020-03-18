The threat of the coronavirus of 2020 and its protocols — school closures, event cancellations, “social distancing” — have unsettled many Pendleton residents. In times of uncertainty, it can be helpful to review how previous generations handled similar situations. Like the nation, Pendleton experienced a scary pandemic 102 years ago — the so-called Spanish flu. How did Pendletonians of 1918-19 meet that challenge?
In the summer of 1918, the United States was rushing an army overseas to assist exhausted British and French forces fighting the Germans for a fourth year in the “world war.” By July, reports of a deadly influenza in Europe — which some believe originated in the army’s Camp Funston, Kansas, camp — had reached the nation’s newspapers. Soon thereafter, the disease was ravaging Camp Devens in Massachusetts, killing young, healthy men in large numbers. Because so many in the country were on the move, the flu began to appear in the civilian population. President Woodrow Wilson and several big-city mayors knew of this development, but elected to downplay it — it was unthinkable to shutter essential war factories and cancel Liberty Loan drives, impossible to halt the transport of troops overseas when the Americans’ big push for victory, the Meuse-Argonne offensive, was imminent.
Thus the flu spread quickly here, in Europe and beyond.
If the national authorities were slow to respond, Pendleton was ready on Oct. 10, 1918, when flu arrived with a sick Marine on the train. In line with the Oregon Health Department, Mayor J.L. Vaughn announced an immediate ban on public gatherings and the closure of all schools, effective immediately. Within days, Pendleton reported 12 influenza cases. In a rare break from war relief work, Mrs. Roy Raley convened a Spanish flu committee to discuss the growing emergency. This group decided that if St. Anthony Hospital reached capacity, the library room of city hall would receive the overflow. The city hall “emergency hospital” was soon caring for 25 patients. Other cases remained in their homes, which by city ordinance flew white flags. Everyone infected saw their names and addresses printed in the East Oregonian.
These measures took hold quickly. By mid-November, new cases had declined sufficiently to allow the mayor to lift the ban on gatherings and open the schools on Nov. 30. But the rejoicing proved temporary, as news came of an outbreak in Adams, which boomeranged back to Pendleton with dozens of new cases. City officials soon closed the schools and banned public gatherings again. The East Oregonian printed a stern, full-page city ordinance laying down the law for this second outbreak, and editor E.B. Aldrich warned would-be revelers to forego New Year’s parties. Meanwhile, Pendletonians searched for ways of coping with the flu. The makers of Vicks Vaporub assured EO readers that their product halted the virus’s attack on the lungs. The pastor of Pendleton’s Church of the Redeemer became a flu scofflaw when he held services in violation of the ban, presumably pleading the need for spiritual as well as medical warfare. Undoubtedly, the Community Kitchen, organized to provide for those struggling to care for flu-stricken family, provided the most tangible help. It served nearly 600 meals in the first week of January 1919.
By the end of 1918, Pendleton had registered some 600 cases of flu and 38 deaths. The second crackdown finally altered the virus’s trajectory. A steep drop in new cases permitted city authorities to replace the ban on gatherings with numerical restrictions. The last flu flags came down in early January, and Pendleton students returned to school on Feb. 3. Finally, after 1-1/2 years of global warfare and a four-month siege of deadly disease, Pendletonians could embrace peacetime and a “new normal.”
In 1919, in the absence of leadership from Washington, D.C., Pendleton residents acted swiftly and decisively to halt the spread of a deadly virus. It took its toll, as EO editor Aldrich noted plaintively. “Life is not painful,” he wrote, quoting a Roman stoic philosopher, “but Seneca never ran a newspaper during a flu epidemic.”
Nevertheless, Pendletonians persisted and overcame. In our own time of trouble, we can take heart from their example.
