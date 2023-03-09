I would not be here without the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
We’ve just observed Presidents Day 2023, and political scientists and historians are busy updating their assessments of the 46 American presidents. FDR has a lock on my No. 1 ranking, and as you might expect, there is a story behind it.
When FDR was inaugurated in March 1933, the country was still suffering the aftershocks of the 1929 stock market crash, which had set off a chain reaction of disasters that plunged the nation into deep crisis. FDR’s predecessor, Herbert Hoover, had taken a hands-off approach, believing that the economy would eventually right itself without intervention. FDR likened himself to a quarterback, declaring he would try play after play until he gained some good yardage. One of his longest-lasting victories came in the creation of Social Security, which provided for a payroll tax-funded pension and/or financial assistance in older age and support for dependents of working people who died young. This meant vulnerable Americans could better weather future economic storms.
As Social Security became law, my mother, Bobbie Farley, was growing up in Leadville, Colorado. She lived with her grandmother and her father, Albin Iver, the light of her life. Albin worked as a grocery deliveryman whose modest salary just sufficed to keep the household going. When he suffered a fatal heart attack at age 40 in March 1942, Bobbie was devastated, believing her life was over. But Albin’s death had a silver lining: the Social Security death benefit. That was enough to cover the cost of a college education, something previously unthinkable for the granddaughter of immigrant coal miners. In the fall of 1944, Bobbie enrolled at the then-Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley.
FDR became a wartime president on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Four days later, Adolf Hitler declared war on the U.S. As the president oversaw preparations to fight both in Europe and the Pacific, a young Manhattanite named Phil Farley — my father — was working at a draft-protected job in a Brooklyn shipyard. A few months after Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army, guarding German prisoners of war stateside and shipping to Europe as military police in February 1945. Meanwhile, Phil’s best friend, Barney Muldoon, flew 25 combat missions over Europe and won the Distinguished Flying Cross. They reunited briefly in New York in August 1945 while preparing to join the invasion force headed to Japan. News of the Japanese surrender brought a welcome change of plans.
Towards the end of the war, FDR and his wife, Eleanor, pondered how to shape the American postwar. They believed the country owed a debt of gratitude to the servicemen and women who had helped deliver the world from Nazism and militarism. Their response was the G.I. Bill of Rights, which would pay tuition and a stipend to veterans who wanted to attend college or vocational school, or provide assistance to those who wanted to find a job or start a business. Long-term, this initiative would power the biggest peacetime economic expansion in American history, as a generation of American veterans sought higher education that had been unaffordable.
More immediately, the G.I. Bill opened a new frontier for Barney Muldoon and Phil Farley. Before the war, young Irish-American men in New York typically went straight from school to the police or fire service. Now, a college degree was within reach. So they headed west in Barney’s ancient car, unsure of where they wanted to matriculate. Providentially, they broke down in Greeley, Colorado. As they sat in a diner discussing what to do next, a man at the next table introduced himself as the dean of the Colorado State Teachers College. He expressed confidence that Barney and Phil would find CSTC a good place to study and promised to help them find a place to live. The two friends decided that was a good deal and accepted the dean’s offer.
The decision to enroll at Greeley was fortuitous. Phil and Barney met fellow undergraduates Bobbie Iver and Ruth Shipman at a campus dance and eventually married them. After their 1949 graduation, the Muldoons headed west to California to become educators and the Farleys launched a 35-year teaching career in Pendleton. I came along a few years later.
My admiration for FDR is existential — Social Security and the G.I. Bill literally made my life possible. It is also practical. Those programs made it possible for the Farleys and the Muldoons to educate thousands of students, guaranteeing that they in turn would become productive citizens. Multiply these outcomes by the millions, and you have some idea of the depth and breadth of FDR’s impact on the country. He was not perfect by any means, but he knew the value of long-term, life-changing investments in the American people. That is his legacy.
