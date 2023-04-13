Cheers! The cry went up a few weeks ago amidst the corned beef and Guinness crowd at the Rainbow and among Heppner St. Patrick’s Day revelers. St. Patrick’s has become the best-known Irish celebration here and around the world, but for Ireland proper, Easter is by far the more consequential holiday.
By 1916, Great Britain had ruled Ireland for many centuries. The Irish had always resented their British overlords, attempting many times to overthrow them. In 1914, Britain went to war with Germany. With their enemy occupied elsewhere, Catholic Dubliners Padraig Pearse and like-minded allies planned an uprising against British rule.
With help from Germany, which promised rifles and ammo, the rebels would attack the British administration in Dublin on Easter weekend, 1916. They believed their fellow citizens would rise up and help send the British packing.
The uprising went badly. The German cruiser carrying the weaponry was sunk by the British Navy. The plotters disagreed about continuing, with just a token force willing to go ahead.
They managed only to capture a couple of buildings on Easter Monday before British troops forced their surrender, and the rest of the country did not support them. The 16 ringleaders faced a military tribunal, which sentenced them to death. What would become known to history as the “Easter Rising” of l9l6 appeared to have failed.
But the trouble was just starting for Great Britain. The highly public executions of the rebels sparked outrage among those who had not initially backed them. Thousands of young men, most of whom had had nothing to do with the uprising were imprisoned without trial. They became the nucleus of the Irish Republican Army, a force determined to finish what the rebels had started. The brutal Anglo-Irish war ensued, raging on for three years and exhausting participants on both sides.
IRA leader Michael Collins and British leaders ultimately agreed to end hostilities in December 1922. The settlement stipulated that southern Ireland would be all-but-independent of Britain. Six northern counties would remain British.
The partition of Ireland began the decades-long journey to Good Friday, 1998. The six northern counties were majority Protestant, their forbears having been “planted” there in the 17th century to keep a check on rebellious Catholics.
After the partition, Protestant leaders declared northern Ireland would be a “Protestant country for Protestant people.” Accordingly, they legalized discrimination against their minority Catholic neighbors, gerrymandering, imposing religious tests for employment, limiting voting and empowering the police to arrest and intern dissenters. In effect, Catholics became second-class citizens in northern Ireland, much like African-Americans in the Jim Crow south.
Northern Irish Catholics appeared resigned to their powerless condition until the early 1960s, when Martin Luther King Jr. led a nonviolent campaign for African-American civil rights in the U.S. Derry native John Hume rallied reform-minded Catholics to emulate King in northern Ireland. Beginning in 1968, they staged a series of marches, emphasizing they wanted only the same basic rights as their Protestant countrymen: fair access to jobs and housing, one man, one vote and freedom of assembly. Protestant officials met them with brute force and the British army, declaring the marchers’ real goal was unification with the independent — and Catholic — Irish republic to the south.
When peaceful civil rights campaigners failed to effect change, the men of violence took center stage. For Catholics, the Irish Republican Army revived and aimed to make Protestants’ worst nightmare a reality: forcing “Brits out” of northern Ireland. Their preferred methods included assassination, kidnapping, and bombing.
On July 21, 1972, they detonated 19 car bombs within two hours in Belfast, causing mass carnage. Protestants responded with police force and paramilitary forces, kidnapping and killing IRA fighters and civilians alike. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in 20 years of murder and mayhem in northern Ireland’s streets.
By the early 1990s, combat fatigue and new leadership combined to bring back John Hume and other peace-minded individuals to negotiate an end to the conflict. It took several years of persuading, wrangling, walkouts and mediation — notably from U.S. President Bill Clinton — to bring the two sides together.
The Belfast agreement, signed on Good Friday 1998, addressed the major concern of each side: Catholics would see an end to official discrimination, and Protestants were guaranteed that any unification of northern Ireland with the Irish Republic would require the assent of a majority of Protestants. The Irish Republic and Great Britain pledged cooperation going forward, and the paramilitaries agreed to stand down. Good Friday 1998 portended a new dawn for northern Ireland.
The struggle for Irish independence, launched on Easter Monday 1916, remains incomplete. The Good Friday agreement of 1998 left northern Ireland under British control. But that settlement left open the door to a united Ireland, meanwhile showcasing for everybody the power of a just peace, negotiated in good faith.
In the angry, war-plagued world of 2023, that counts as a huge win.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.