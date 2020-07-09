Last year, a student presented me with a mug whose inscription read, “History Major: I’d be more interested in you if you were dead.” For sure, there are plenty of tales of bygone years to be told.
But this column is titled “Past and prologue,” so it will focus on the quick as well as the dead. There are few people quicker in 21st century Pendleton than Debbie McBee. She has taken the lead in so many community initiatives that she is already a principal author of Umatilla County’s next chapter.
McBee has community service and “can do” in her DNA. Her father, Russell Cheetham, left his native Australia for graduate study in the U.S. and a position with the World Bank. He routinely sought out difficult assignments, attempting to build infrastructure and civil society in East Timor and the states of the former USSR. Her mother, Fay, was a ninja event planner whose portfolio included receptions for World Bank employees and high-ranking Philippine and Indonesian government officials.
A childhood in Southeast Asia impressed upon McBee how fortunate she was to have settled in the U.S. Her parents’ example, and her own sense of obligation to others, brought forth a resolve to better her community. She learned early that service projects can pay big dividends — she met her husband, Pendleton surgeon Dr. John McBee, at a Georgetown University fundraiser she helped organize.
Debbie McBee began making a difference in Pendleton upon her arrival in 1994. As a new Pendletonian with toddlers in a bleak winter, she recalled the happy days they had enjoyed at the Seattle Children’s Museum. She soon decided Pendleton’s youngsters would benefit from a year-round educational playground. McBee’s enthusiasm for the idea proved infectious, so it was easy to recruit a crew of talented helpers from around the county.
McBee and her collaborators visited regional children’s museums, pitched the project in local forums, taught themselves grant writing and brainstormed unusual fund-raising schemes. An auction featuring items donated by celebrities, like Tom Hanks, brought in thousands of dollars. Within a year, the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon was becoming a reality.
Supporting and guiding high schoolers represents another McBee priority. She has long overseen K-12 education as a Pendleton School District Board member, but she has gotten up close and personal, too. With members of Pendleton Altrusa, McBee has worked hard to address the needs of students experiencing food insecurity and/or homelessness. Co-chairing Altrusa’s KARE (Kids at Risk Empowered), she has solicited local business sponsorships and created engaging fundraisers so as to provide essentials, encouragement and TLC for hundreds of kids.
Mentoring tomorrow’s community leaders is close to McBee’s heart as well. As a longtime adviser to the ASTRA high school service club, she speaks with pride of mentees who initially lacked self-confidence, then found their voice and purpose in working with others for a worthy common goal. McBee also values her relationship with ASPIRE, a PHS advisory and scholarship group. She and other volunteers assist students in finding challenging post-secondary opportunities and the means to pay for them.
McBee is the consummate team player and manager, but she is equally accomplished as a solo operator. I observed her formidable powers of persuasion as she worked a roomful of skeptics during the 2013 campaign for major renovations to Pendleton schools. To businesspeople, she emphasized the recruitment value of attractive, modern schools for potential Pendleton residents. For cost-conscious community members, she pointed out that l950s-era schools were unsustainable in the internet age. And she appealed to parents unhappy with the loss of a neighborhood school by stressing the advantages of giving kindergartners the best possible start in their own dedicated building. Sherwood, Washington, and the PELC stand today as a testament to her efforts.
Fighting an attack of nerves, McBee took another solo spin — on the stage, in 2017’s Dancing with the Pendleton Stars. She waltzed away with the win for her beneficiary, the Children’s Museum.
McBee is justly proud of her civic projects, especially her leadership on the Main Street Development Committee, which produced the colorful flower baskets gracing Pendleton’s downtown. But her work on behalf of young people will surely be the most significant aspect of her legacy.
I have always thought of Debbie McBee as an author, in effect writing Pendleton’s next chapter. It might be more accurate, though, to call her an architect, because her contributions are “written” on the landscape — new schools, Children’s Museum, kids squaring up to challenges and launching their own contributory lives. As was said of another architect long ago and far away, if you wish to see McBee’s monument, just look around you.
