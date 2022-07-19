I recently finished the new Patrick Radden Keefe anthology “Rogues.” A modern-day muckraker, Keefe has spent his professional career chronicling the lies and misdeeds of the worst among us. As Keefe puts it, “grifters, killers, rebels and crooks.”
Halfway through the book, I stumbled across a familiar figure: Donald Trump. Specifically how reality television maven Mark Burnett performed a singular act of prestidigitation by transforming Trump from a Manhattan punchline to leader of the free world.
Through carefully curated camera angles, cutting room floor edits and manufactured moments of corporate authority, Burnett was able to pull off the impressive grift of peddling Trump to the masses as a worldly entrepreneur. Like Louis Napoleon III reincarnated, Trump began his lordship over the dispossessed and immiserated much like the despotic final French emperor — with spectacle.
After all, Louis Napoleon was a man who Karl Marx described in his 18th Brumaire as, “the serious buffoon who no longer takes world history for a comedy but his comedy for world history.”
Reading the Keefe piece was particularly nauseating not because it shed light on the former president but because last month, the three activist Supreme Court justices appointed by our very own serious buffoon, a man propelled to the position of the presidency by a reality television producer, helped set America on a course of generationally irrevocable damage.
Let’s look at the overturning of Roe. The methodology used to adjudicate this decision not only was shoddy and predetermined but blatant in its hypocrisy. Significantly from Justice Clarence Thomas, who claimed Roe should be overturned because the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply. That returning the right to abortion back to state legislators doesn’t actually place an undue burden on anyone. The fact that democracy has been gerrymandered to near extinction in many states is a mere technicality. The end justifies the means. Granted, judicial review isn’t supposed to hinge on majority opinion. But it is, however, supposed to be beholden to sound logic.
Thomas’ argument starts to unravel with the tiniest amount of scrutiny because he will do anything, say anything to satisfy his originalist worldview. To this end, he applied the opposite logic to Bruen, striking down “may issue” gun laws, arguing they violate the Due Process Clause. It’s worth noting that states with may issue gun laws have some of the lowest rates of gun violence in the country. So which version of the 14th Amendment actually matters? At this current moment, that’s essentially a rhetorical question. To the conservative justices, it doesn’t matter.
We now get to look on as Republicans feign concern over families and Democrats naval gaze. One has to wonder what was stopping Republicans from providing for families before Roe? Were women and children held hostage in a bid to overturn Roe? As lawmakers like Marco Rubio would have us believe, now that the final hurdle is cleared, like firemen beneath a burning building, legislators will hold out their arms and urge the tenants of the flaming wreckage to jump to safety.
No, we know this is patently false. There will be no sudden realignment for Republicans in post-Roe America. No clamor to ensure mothers will bring a child into a world unburdened. These babies will be born into a country with no guaranteed health care, no child care, or parental leave and the highest rates of maternal mortality among developed countries. The endless tragic iterations of why a mother might choose to seek abortion care is a song that will go unheeded, unheard.
We get to look on as sovereignty is robbed from Native tribes, Environmental Protection Agency authority stripped, Miranda rights undermined and habeas corpus upended. Worse yet, the court has granted cert to Moore v. Harper, a case that could spell absolute catastrophe for democracy: Whether or not state legislatures are empowered to regulate federal elections — not state judiciaries. States could then theoretically pass laws in which legislators can pick their own slates of electors without regard to the popular vote.
If this sounds like something Trump and Ginni Thomas just tried to do — you’d be correct.
What a happy bit of happenstance for all the serious buffoons to come.
