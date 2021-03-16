We have arrived at the one-year marker of lockdown, and I figured now would be a good time as any to attempt to distill the jumbled thoughts I’ve collected over the past year into a single coherent worldview.
The past 365 days have offered me the chance to declutter, rearrange and categorize the changes I’ve accrued. Because what are seismic shifts in our collective and individual thought if not the opportunity to realign our value systems? To fully realize the fleeting nature of our lives, and to fully embody the sheer luck of making it to the other side of 365 with my health and the health of my loved ones. In other words, I owe it to myself to take the current moment to reconcile the past with the present.
For example, over the past year I have been brainstorming ways in which I can break free of the isolating effects of what I can only refer to as the pathological worship of the individual. Collectivism versus Individualism is certainly not a new argument, but it has manifested itself in new ways, particularly through all our very-online existences.
Last year, whenever glitches in the Matrix appeared, whether in the form of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign or mass Black Lives Matter protests, the powers that be ensured those movements of the collective would meet their demise. Real-world movements that enshrined mutual justice and equity morphed into online culture war spats as COVID-19 deaths were hyper-normalized and the presidential election took up most of the air in the room.
So, ironically enough, in order to arrive at that place of collective connection, I turned inward to focus on myself and my family. After all, what better place to start breaking down beliefs than in the self?
I began at the most fundamental of human urges — the belief in the divine. I have never been a devoutly religious person despite being raised in the Catholic church. I have stepped foot in Notre Dame in Paris and felt the weight of 1,000 years of worship, but did not feel magic until I happened upon a small garden tucked away behind a bookstore, secluded from the bustle of the city. At its center stood a well that had long run dry, its ancient wooden pulley smoothed by time — a sacred grove in the middle of a metropolis.
In pre-Christian belief systems, sacred groves and springs were primary places to connect to animistic spirits, to practice rituals, or to cleanse. Today, I find myself drawn to these sacred groves more as an act of worship, connectedness, and as a radical departure from my previous belief system. Sitting in silence with my own thoughts, with a book in hand, makes no difference because the act of simultaneous connection and disconnect is the purpose.
In these moments, I find myself giving in to the urge to occupy the mindset of my own pre-Christian, pre-industrialized ancestors. What rituals, and stories, and practices had they undertaken to connect to the collective — both human and natural — back before brands and the alienation of global capital turned us all into consumers?
My Slavic ancestors believed in Domovoi, a household god who protected the family from harm. They probably tended to it by leaving small offerings and keeping a tidy house. On the other side of my family, my Scottish ancestors might have partaken in the act of Saining — a ritual where juniper smoke was spread throughout the house to cleanse and bless. Both practices offer me an alternative path toward embracing the collective in totality.
Deconstructing and rebuilding a spiritual foundation of my own has been one of the gifts to emerge from the primordial ooze of the past year — one in which I see a place for myself and for my children in a world that grows increasingly isolating and factionalized. It has been the first step in the thought distillation process.
Does my new worldview mean that I no longer consider myself Christian? I suppose so, but that label is really beside the point. What is more important is that for the first time I feel connected to something bigger than myself — something that extends beyond political or community affiliations and reaches toward abundance.
