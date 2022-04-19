On a cool morning in early April, I stood in a circle of local volunteers waiting to embark upon a habitat enhancement project along the Crooked River. The work was spearheaded by BeaverWorks, an organization whose purpose is to educate and foster the coexistence of humans and Castor canadensis — beaver.
We went out armed with shovels and rakes and hammers and, most importantly, beaver food: Cottonwood, willow, sumac, golden currant, wood rose. We worked methodically, intentionally, until the sun began to slip behind the Cascades.
Our collective definition of a stream might entail swift-moving water, steep banked sides, white water churning around boulders and rocks. What is really happening, however, is a cycle of degradation and erosion. Scar tissue left behind by human intervention and the absence of beavers. These incised streams mean a reduced water table, reduced vegetation, reduced sediment– a cycle that will continue in perpetuity without restoration attempts.
What I can’t stop thinking about in the days following the planting is the dichotomy of the incised, unhealthy stream versus the meandering gentleness of a healthy one. With our post-settler goggles, we see a stream’s intended state as stagnant and sluggish.
It is easy to understand why we mistakenly think of these rapid, unnatural streams as better. The water is flowing from point A to point B faster, without hindrance. This misconception offers us a glimpse inside our own shared beliefs. Chronically over productive, terminally logged on, tuned in.
The lure of falling into the swifter stream is so strong, and wading through the murky waters of a beaver meadow seems so unpleasant. It is tempting to make rash decisions when what lies ahead us is anything but certain. Entrusting the wandering over the linear takes time, courage.
So we go to sleep, and in the morning, we plant willow and hope Castor canadensis returns.
Culture war boiling points
I have often joked that it’s time to overturn Marbury v Madison, the landmark 1803 case in which Justice John Marshall cunningly legitimized judicial review. Rippling out from that little pebble, over 200 years of volleying between originalism, pragmatism and all the philosophical iterations between. This is the same institution, after all, which handed down the grotesque opinions on Dred Scott, Plessy and Korematsu — blights upon the American experiment. Cutting a swath in the opposite direction, the Warren Court established Brown, Miranda and Loving in an attempt to right historical wrongs. Political whiplash is unavoidable when there are lifetime appointments, shadow organizations and dark money circling the institution like vultures over carrion.
The entropy with which the Supreme Court is seemingly ordered naturally produced the cynical confirmation hearings of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Political Kabuki theater co-produced by the Federalist Society, 4Chan forums and Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram account. At the head of the charge, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham — The Don Quixote and Sancho Panza of the Senate Judiciary Committee — watch as they tilt their lances at windmills.
The modern Republican Party makes no effort to hide the fact that it maintains its grip over its constituents primarily based on culture war crusades. Critical race theory, religious purity tests, allegations of being soft on child predators. All bad faith excuses to deny a confirmation vote to a woman with a near-perfect pedigree. Disturbingly enough, these arguments are all laundered versions of QAnon ideology. We watched as it went mainstream on Jan. 6, 2021. We saw how the majority of Republicans remained skeptical over the results of the presidential election despite evidence to the contrary, and just how many were willing to commit violence to keep Trump in power. It was only a matter of time until the same strategy was wielded in a Supreme Court confirmation hearing. But it is especially nauseating to see it happen to Justice Brown Jackson. Her treatment by the Republican senators and subsequent conservative media outlets has been shameful at best, malevolent at worst.
One can’t help but wonder if Clarence Thomas and his activist wife will be held to the same standard of inquisition. After all, the Supreme Court still broadcasts itself as apolitical. Surely Sens. Cruz, Grassley, Cotton, Hawley, Graham and Blackburn will avail themselves to look into the pair’s role on Jan. 6. Surely.
