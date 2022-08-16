When the first images of the James Webb telescope were released, our collective reaction was — justifiably so — awe. A point in time in which we could finally visualize the vast, recondite reaches of deep space. Gossamer clouds of nebulae unfolding before us, stellar nurseries where protostars accumulate dust against an infinite backdrop.

An occurrence in which if you stop to think about the consequences of the photos for too long, you’re likely to spiral into a state of irreversible hyper analysis of universal foundations. Luckily, I have already started to spiral for everyone.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Alex Hobbs is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mom. She has a degree in political science.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.