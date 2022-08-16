When the first images of the James Webb telescope were released, our collective reaction was — justifiably so — awe. A point in time in which we could finally visualize the vast, recondite reaches of deep space. Gossamer clouds of nebulae unfolding before us, stellar nurseries where protostars accumulate dust against an infinite backdrop.
An occurrence in which if you stop to think about the consequences of the photos for too long, you’re likely to spiral into a state of irreversible hyper analysis of universal foundations. Luckily, I have already started to spiral for everyone.
In the first half of the 20th century, scientists began to unspool the very core of the universe. Men such as Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg and Erwin Schrodinger peered into the subatomic world and saw chaos. The quantum realm. Derived from the Latin phrase for “how much,” quantum physics and its subatomic particles are not governed by classical Newtonian physics.
An atom, the foundation of all life, is not beholden to the same forces as our human bodies. Like Schrodinger’s famous feline thought experiment, they are able to simultaneously exist and not exist. In other words, they are able to inhabit multiple truths in a single moment.
But the consensus in the field of quantum physics, despite the unimaginably esoteric nature of its subject, is that it is just a tool for calculating probabilities. That the quantum realm is merely an abstraction of a mathematical proof.
The fact that a wave function — an infinite collection of numbers used to predict the location of an electron that essentially disappears when measured — doesn’t instill the same bewilderment in the very brains who made the discoveries is even more strange than subatomic behavior itself. Because to me, there is nothing more delightful than forging connections.
Despite the fact that a considerable number of quantum physicists posit that reality as we understand it is incompatible with the subatomic, humans are not so unlike the quantum realm (abstraction or not). While my body may be limited by the constraints of Newtonian physics, our brains seem very much capable of behaving subatomically.
That is to say, capable of holding multiple truths and understanding the paradoxical milieu in which we’ve found ourselves. The irony that our very human minds have such a difficult time grasping the weft of quantum mechanics is not lost on me. We are conceived, born, live and die with such little understanding of our universe that it underscores the true duality of human nature.
We are made of the same atoms borne of billowing nebulae yet fail to contextualize our place in the universe day in and day out.
Take, this as an example: The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s “siege” of Mar-a-Lago. An event in which Facebook patriots all over the country have rallied to the aide of our former president. Orbiting him like frenzied electrons around a bloated nucleus. Over the past few days, we’ve witnessed a fantastic display of mental gymnastics from the lock-her-up faction such as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Defund the FBI” call to action. But one refrain that has been on repeat is that if the FBI can “do this” to a former president, “imagine what they can do to you.”
I listen to Trump’s children say this with cynical bemusement because I am wondering in what reality does the FBI not already do this to citizens? Certainly, no one person, president or not, should be above the law. And while this is a spectacular moment in history in which the Venn diagram of “incompetence” and “malevolence” is an overlapping circle, liberals would do well to pause before fan-girling the feds. Remember that an atom can theoretically exist in two places at once.
And politics aside, often our most compelling moments occur when we accept multiple truths. That often certainty and uncertainty can coexist. That we can hold these contradictions close to our chests without ripping any fabric of space-time. That we can rid ourselves of the black-and-white constraints of cultural hegemony if only we remember that all around us are inconceivably tiny particles, irreverent to the laws of classical physics.
That we can choose not to choose.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Alex Hobbs is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mom. She has a degree in political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.