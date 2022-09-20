It was a balmy summer evening in north Morrow County when the wind storm tore through. The cell dismantled root systems, sent backyard accoutrement flying and saw rooflines caved.

My sons and I crouched on the couch, chins perched along the windowsill, and watched in horrified silence as tree limbs succumbed to the gusts. The neighbor’s trampoline crashed through the fence as though it were the final evolution of a tumbleweed. It wasn’t until that evening when the damage was assessed that we realized the singularity of the storm.

———

Alex Hobbs is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mom. She has a degree in political science.

