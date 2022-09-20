It was a balmy summer evening in north Morrow County when the wind storm tore through. The cell dismantled root systems, sent backyard accoutrement flying and saw rooflines caved.
My sons and I crouched on the couch, chins perched along the windowsill, and watched in horrified silence as tree limbs succumbed to the gusts. The neighbor’s trampoline crashed through the fence as though it were the final evolution of a tumbleweed. It wasn’t until that evening when the damage was assessed that we realized the singularity of the storm.
In Boardman, surrounded by brittle locust trees whose leaves had long since given up, one mobile home community, in particular, was devastated. Upon arrival, it looked as though each tree had plotted beforehand to ensure that not a single trunk or limb missed its target. Entire halves of homes were disintegrated, their yellow insulation protruding from the jagged, destroyed frames like forest fungi.
By the time my family and I arrived with equipment, the neighborhood was abuzz with the din of chainsaw teeth ripping through tin and wood and fiberglass. As I attempted to make myself useful over the next few weeks, I had the opportunity to get to know one of Morrow County’s commissioners, Jim Doherty.
It was clear as our dusty and splinter-ridden workgroup sat in the dwindling afternoon over plates of tacos and cups of Coke that Doherty enjoys connecting with humans. Possessing a delightful accent when speaking Spanish, it was not lost on me that he is the only commissioner (that I know of) conversant in that language. The language of the majority of his constituents. Constituents that have increasingly little say in decisions that directly affect their lives as power continues to concentrate among the few.
Drive through north Morrow County and you can see the outcome of said concentrated power emerging from the sand and crisscrossing above the sage. Garrisons of electricity substations dotting the landscape whose origins can only be traced to some arcane economic development committee, some frigid boardroom. And now Morrow County has declared a state of emergency over nitrate levels in well water. The first county in Oregon ever to do so.
With this in mind, it is maddening to see those who ask questions in Morrow County reduced to rabble-rousing. Or that speaking out is akin to an endorsement of some faction. I want my former students, their families, to have clean drinking water. I want to see economic prosperity and mobility for them. But I also want to see their leaders negotiate with tech companies transparently, pragmatically and without conflict.
These statements are not in opposition, but for them to be reconciled, we must admit the current path is not sustainable. The center cannot hold.
So now, Morrow County seems to eerily resemble those homes and those fragile locusts — branches poised to snap at the slightest gust of wind, homes in danger of collapse. The recent articles published by The Oregonian should signal to everyone that if they want to see continued growth, it’s time to trim the branches endangering us all. It is heartening to see local leaders who understand this. Leaders such as Commissioners Doherty and Melissa Lindsay seem to understand that somewhere between unencumbered growth and protectionism lies the answer.
I am happy to know that Doherty is still at the helm in Morrow County and am sorry to see Lindsay go. If anyone can navigate a storm and assist with the wreckage left in its wake, it’s Doherty.
Alex Hobbs is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mom. She has a degree in political science.
