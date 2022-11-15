In ecology, one of the most fascinating symbiotic relationships is the one between mycorrhizal fungi and tree roots.

A hidden network beneath the forest floor, the mycorrhizae engage in an invisible pas des deux — a nutrient exchange: water, carbon, nitrogen, et cetera — that without, the larches, the firs, the aspens would fail to flourish in such hostile conditions. It is nearly impossible to think of something so steadfast, so indelible as a cedar, in need of an organism with filaments the circumference of a spider’s silk. And yet it is what has sustained life on earth as we understand it.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Alex Hobbs is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mom. She has a degree in political science.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.