In ecology, one of the most fascinating symbiotic relationships is the one between mycorrhizal fungi and tree roots.
A hidden network beneath the forest floor, the mycorrhizae engage in an invisible pas des deux — a nutrient exchange: water, carbon, nitrogen, et cetera — that without, the larches, the firs, the aspens would fail to flourish in such hostile conditions. It is nearly impossible to think of something so steadfast, so indelible as a cedar, in need of an organism with filaments the circumference of a spider’s silk. And yet it is what has sustained life on earth as we understand it.
Hermiston resident Amy Schmid is extraordinarily cognizant of the network that has taken root around her. The one that has sustained her and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper, despite the hostile conditions she has found herself in — stage IV triple negative inflammatory breast cancer at the age of 36.
A year ago, as so often happens to mothers caught up in the torrent of daily life — raising small children, a full-time job — Amy put the needs of others before herself. But when enough time and pain had passed for her to finally make an appointment with a local primary care provider, the clinician instructed Amy to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.
What was hopefully just a malady that would retreat with antibiotics, her practitioner promptly ordered a mammogram and ultrasound to err on the side of caution. When the results showed that she would need a biopsy that could not be scheduled for weeks, she gathered her medical records, drove herself across the river and demanded to be seen.
Even then, the type of cancer that had taken hold of her was misdiagnosed. Amy’s self-advocacy would have to continue in spite of the tremendous odds and medical bills that began to pile. A trip to Texas to a specialist confirmed why her preliminary rounds of chemo weren’t responding as they’d expected — the cancer Amy is fighting affects only a tiny fraction of patients. Her battle would have to continue just when everyone hoped it would be at an end.
“Life with a chronic illness is a full time job,” Amy said.
She explains in agonizing detail what life as a cancer patient is like. The Lazy Susan she uses to organize the cocktail of medication she needs daily, the travel to and from treatments, the incessant negotiation with insurance. The heartbreak of missing milestones and moments.
She also mentions that most insurance companies don’t begin mammogram coverage for women until they are 40, and I feel naively stunned at the revelation. It’s the marathon of operating on a single white blood cell, while trying to imbue each moment spent with her daughter with love and laughter. It’s the isolation which stems from battling this disease at such a young age.
In spite of it all, Amy’s mind is on Harper and on the community she feels immense gratitude towards. The acuteness with which she appreciates this outpouring is so deeply felt, she spends more time expressing thanks than almost anything else.
Meals delivered, benefits and auctions on her behalf, and always someone to travel with and sit beside during treatment. The school her daughter attends and the space they provide for prayer — something which has been a tremendous comfort to a mother whose thoughts remain fixed upon her little one and whether Harper has all the support she needs in the face of topics not yet fully understood.
If Amy and Harper are a wooded grove, then the love from their community and family is the network winding beneath the forest floor. The one which understands that at this moment the two are in need of nurturing, sustaining. And with this support, Amy is able to focus on herself and the little tree that has taken root next to her these past six years. Because it’s this little tree, a daughter with the middle name of Aspen, that pushes Amy to battle sunrise to sunset.
So that once their leaves return in the spring, the two can enjoy the sun’s full warmth unburdened and together.
Alex Hobbs is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mom. She has a degree in political science.
