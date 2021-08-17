The ground shifted precariously underneath my sandaled feet, the stones giving into gravity as they rolled pell-mell down the hillside.
Their journey echoing off the tuff and basalt that surrounded me. Thirty-million-year-old volcanic crenellations standing sentry over the lackadaisical river below. At the water’s edge, lonesome ponderosas sighed and rushes bent with the gentle current, their viridescence seeming wholly irreconcilable with the hues of browns and reds of the canyon. An irrigated pasture bursting forth from a desert landscape. A blue sky the color of a Steller’s jay.
I continued my scramble, focusing solely on finding a stable path upwards. Stretched nearly horizontal on the steep cliff face, I attempted to quell the rising panic, keenly aware that a single misplaced step could render my body to a pulp. Breathing in and breathing out.
Fighting the dissonance between self-preservation and the task before me. At a certain elevation, the earthy, primordial scent of the river was replaced with sage and juniper and drought. I was an orphan on a red planet.
I didn’t notice the rattlesnake at first. The intricacies of its camouflage hoodwinking my astigmatism-ridden eyes. It was the movement I noticed first, then the realization of the two feet of ground which separated it from myself — still awkwardly sprawled against the hillside — settled in. Stretched from head to tail, the snake spanned 3 feet.
It’s diamond-shaped head swaying side to side, its sleek body gliding downhill like a leaf on an autumn breeze. The slow flick and shake of its rattle was the only sound heralding its descent. I stood slowly, willing myself to balance on the cliff face, and turned to watch the graceful creature.
A few feet downhill from my frozen, panic-stricken body, the snake stopped and sought sanctuary in the shade of sagebrush. Its body slowly coiled then unwound nonchalantly. A beautiful, venomous telephone cord. Satiated by its umbrageous pitstop, my friend continued its downhill journey. A feast of small rodents undoubtedly waiting for it at its destination.
It was tempting to halt my climb altogether. After all, what perils awaited me further up the cliff? A den of rattlesnakes? Scorpions? Broken bones? I would be lying to myself if I said I wasn’t tempted to turn tail. To zigzag my way back down to known safety. The problem was that the only thing I was certain of was that the rattlesnake was down there. Who, despite our bonding moments, I was sure was plotting to sink its fangs into my Teva-clad foot. The only way forward was up.
There was asynchronicity to my encounter with the rattlesnake. I watched its every movement until it faded into the hillside, though it seemed utterly unbothered by my presence. At the risk of sounding biblical, how many other rattlesnakes have I fretted over in my life? The unrelenting feeling of being “not credentialed enough,” not finishing my degree early enough, having my son in the twilight of my teenage years, not going to law school as I’d wanted. Rattlesnakes: all designed to shake me on my ascent. Designed to sow seeds of doubt. We can’t go backward, there are only rattlesnakes there.
The canyon I had climbed out of unfolded before me. A great gash cleaving the earth in two, the river snaking like a ribbon of blue below. In the distance, the sandy-colored rock spires jutted from the ground. Remnants of the ancient Crooked River caldera. Somewhere at the bottom of the gorge, a rattlesnake slithered through the grass.
