Growing up, I had never given the Beatles much thought. Like all good children being raised in corporate America, I had a tangential knowledge by way of advertisements. Nike and “Revolution.” “Come Together” and luxury vehicles.
The songs were clipped and snipped and ready to sell stuff. It was not until I became a parent, fueled by the revulsion of technology, that I purchased a record player for my children. It seemed fitting that with their Union Jack-clad Victrola that a Beatles record should be spun first. The record was “Abbey Road.” Less of a record and more of a launchpad.
It wasn’t long after the needle first descended onto vinyl that my sons began to show interest in creation. A stop motion film, little fingers finding their way along keys of a piano in paths they’ve never before taken, stories clacked onto a black space. I started to ask myself how is a person imbued with a desire to create?
What might the world be like if we were all given equal opportunity to fully explore the depths of art, to analyze the spark of human creation? If for a moment we were all released from the expectations and standards of what we should be producing, what might blossom in the void?
In lieu of immediate answers to these questions, I have only the Beatles. Specifically, the nine hours of footage compiled by Peter Jackson in his documentary “Get Back.”
Picture this: Yoko Ono is shrieking, Paul McCartney is flailing wildly near the vicinity of a drum set, John Lennon holds his guitar aloft near an amp like a communion wafer. The noise emanating from it undulates, an unholy din. But it is an act of primordial creation — free and clear of constraint. The music that takes root around the four humans will eventually bloom into “Abbey Road” and “Let it Be.” Their final songs. Absent from the music, however, is any sense of finality. Instead of, and in spite of, a looming deadline, faltering faith in members and uncertainty we see artists arguably at their best.
What is most notable about the entirety of the documentary is an underlying sense of playfulness. A joyful abandon. In fact, it reminded me of my sons. This isn’t necessarily equating “Let it Be” with whatever combination of notes my son puts together, but in the distillation process, you will find the same unbothered spirit. The same willingness to take risks, be silly, and lean into vulnerability.
We have a misconception that art and creation are predicated upon pain. There are certainly no shortages of this trope in our collective mindset. For example, I recently visited Portland where I took my children to see Beyond Van Gogh: an installation that attempts to change the narrative surrounding the troubled painter. Blasted onto four walls were his life’s work and letters transformed into animated wisps and swirls. It was immersive, visually arresting, and inspiring. But one left unable to isolate his art from his tragedy, his torture. “Look,” the exhibit seemed to say, “look at what the journey led to.”
Of course, art forged within the mire of suffering will always be with us. And there will always be beauty in van Gogh’s pain, the moralism of Dostoyevsky, the ennui of modernism. But this is a moment to celebrate art and love, art and joy, art and glee. Paul McCartney at a piano and his daughter, Heather, at his lap singing “Let it Be.” A small sliver of soul-distracting joy as the world slides further into immiseration and disarray.
Author Ursula Le Guin said, “The trouble is that we have a bad habit, encouraged by pedants and sophisticates, of considering happiness as something rather stupid. Only pain is intellectual, only evil interesting. This is the treason of the artist: a refusal to admit the banality of evil and the terrible boredom of pain.”
If this isn’t an invitation to frolic in strawberry fields, I don’t know what is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.