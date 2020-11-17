The 2020 presidential election is over. Or is it? This is not some sort of wink toward President Trump’s spurious claim of mass election fraud, but we truly are experiencing Schrödinger’s election.
It is neither finished nor over. We have officially entered the quantum realm where President Trump positions himself to be “Commander in Chief in Exile” for half of the country — if he decides to leave the office. As Napoleon was exiled to Elba, so too shall Trump lie in wait and bide his time until 2024. Though this time from the One America News Network studio.
That President Trump further entrenches himself in spite of his loss is no surprise, however. After all, one of the main rationales for their continued support, Trump partisans often point to his straightforward demeanor. Mr. Trump has been telling us for months that should he incur a loss, he would call the integrity of the election into question and refuse to leave based upon that premise. We should expect nothing less from him.
Yet, in spite of repudiating Trumpism, the election post mortem feels hollow. For example, the Democrats failed to recapture the Senate and even lost seats in the House, signaling gridlock for a Biden administration. There are, of course, cloud breaks where rays of sun shine through — DACA recipients are here to stay; for-profit prison stock has taken a tumble; and, hopefully, COVID relief for working people that includes extended unemployment, larger Social Security and another stimulus.
However, this doesn’t address the fact that the Democrats continually fail to offer little in the way of transactional politics to their constituents. Now that politics has been boiled down to culture war battles, and when misery seems to be baked into the pie, many people will continue to choose a seat aboard the Trump Train, which promises a good time as we slouch toward dystopia.
It isn’t all doom-casting however. Many men and women ran on good old-fashioned FDR politics and won. These people offered to improve the material conditions of their constituents a la The New Deal. Take, for example, Jamaal Bowman, New York’s newest congressman. A lifelong educator whose record touts dismantling Common Core curriculum, Mr. Bowman unseated Rep. Eliot Engel in the primaries and cruised to victory on election night.
His website offers a plethora of policies that center on working-class people rather than using political punditry buzzwords we hear so often. It’s with Mr. Bowman in mind that I think of another winner on election night — Lauren Boebert.
Mrs. Boebert, who has gone on record in support of QAnon conspiracies, has a website utterly devoid of policies. Instead, she offers a paragraph or two talking about “the Squad” and “left-wing lunatics.” Her constituents can rest assured that she doesn’t support “socialized medicine,” though her alternative to a single-payer plan remains to be seen. None of this matters, though, because Mrs. Boebert offers a touchdown for the home team, and for many, this is enough.
All of this is to say that our future relies on us changing the course and electing Joe Biden isn’t enough. America is a country where personal transformation resonates more than systemic transformation, yet all of the mindfulness quotes on Instagram won’t change the fact that as many as 40 million Americans are facing eviction next month with no aid in sight. Retreating to other social media platforms and further entrenching ourselves in the culture war battles won’t help either.
At the end of the day, Trumpism wasn’t sustainable at the top of the ballot, but what comes next?
It’s as though our country has been reduced to reliving the 2016 Clinton-Trump debates on loop. A cursed Groundhog Day. Slouching toward the end zone, confirming Supreme Court justices, failing to send out another stimulus, holding COVID-laden rallies and tweeting. So, like Central Powers commanders at Ypres, Trump and corporate Democrats alike will continue to send their working-class supporters into no-man’s-land one email at a time, siphoning their money for campaign debt and dead-end legal battles.
All from the safety of the Billionaire’s Club. All for the sake of an end zone dance.
