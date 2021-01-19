This column is brought to you by the Latin phrase: Tu Quoque.
My 10-year-old son, who has an affinity for Shakespearean villains, quipped the other day after hearing Representative Matt Gaetz blame Antifa for the Capitol riots that he was “like Macbeth: When you’re so insane you start to half-believe the lies you’ve been telling yourself.” Macbeth’s descent into madness provides us with a good framework to dissect not only what happened on Jan. 6, in Washington, D.C., but the increasingly paranoid worldview coming from right-wing political leaders and constituents. Particularly those who have partially ingested the Q worldview or have bought into it wholesale.
When you make a figure like Donald Trump — who is no more than a master grifter — the center of your political ideology, it is easy to fall into the Macbeth trap. Prophesied to become King (president), pursued by delusions of paranoia (that anyone against him in a radical leftist, socialist or communist), ultimately realizing that:
“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
Sound and fury, signifying nothing; I can think of no greater analogy that encapsulates the Trumpian worldview.
This sound and fury extends to the Q movement, which has morphed into a self-sustaining machine. Why? Because at its core, Q is a millenarian cult that has placed religious zealotry onto the American political project. In doing so, they have convinced themselves of a world that is not only black and white, but one in which the righteous will cast down the wicked. In other words, they have placed religious faith onto the founding Constitution, and to the Q drops, which are laden with biblical rhetoric. “Patriotism” and “Christiandom” are woven into the very fabric of their identities.
So when the American Empire begins to decline in their lifetime, when the pandemic has exacerbated the immiseration of all Americans, they must believe that America is crumbling because of evil forces rather than question its righteousness. Anything less would be the equivalent to questioning the divinity of Jesus Christ. In their minds, and in the minds of many who don’t yet realize they’ve engaged with the soft-front of QAnon (shared images on Facebook with Trump and “The Storm”), they are on a crusade to restore America.
This crusade was on full display when a patchwork of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol at the President’s behest. A hodgepodge of QAnon adherents, militia members, boat dealers and yes — white supremacists. Together, they would rather believe in a rigged election en masse than that America is really, really tired of Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, I believe that this stochastic political violence will be a feature of American politics moving forward because, at this point, Q cannot be mollified by anything less than literal military tribunals. An appalling five people died at the Capitol — all of whom effectively died for President Trump. When not inciting an insurrection during his rally, the man spent a good deal of time talking about Oprah Winfrey and peddling a falsehood that Mike Pence possessed the power to overturn the election.
So, in the absence of material politics, we will continue seeing conspiracy and culture war skirmishes in which everything will be boiled down to wanting to see people you don’t like suffer. After all, this principle is a centerpiece of the MAGA worldview (koozies emblazoned with Liberal Tears). And now that politics have undergone complete Comic-conification it is unlikely to disappear from the cultural landscape. Marvel has its own fandom, and now both liberal and conservative politicians do too.
With this said, when you’re accustomed to living in a country that was molded to your very existence (Christianity and whiteness), the whiplash of seeing culture leave you behind becomes too much to bear. More and more right-wing idealogues are broadcasting a hysterical appeal to pathos — one that is extremely effective at ensnaring and radicalizing Americans who now see politics as being fought over an existential battle.
In closing, I am reminded of another poem, one full of nihilistic imagery, biblical rhetoric, and prophecy: W.B. Yeats’ “The Second Coming” (which inspired my last column).
In it, he writes, “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold. … The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity. …”
