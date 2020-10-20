It is not lost on me that this is my last column before the presidential election. An English major at heart, but equipped with a degree in political science, I feel innately drawn to summarize the past few months while looking at larger institutions at work. But how can anyone summarize anything when the current motto seems to be “Fere libenter homines id quod volunt credunt?” Or in other words, “Men generally believe what they want to.”
We are living in a moment when the president of the United States seems to be simply redefining COVID-19 out of existence — a hyper-normalization campaign where, rather than responding with any sort of state intervention, such as a command economy, rent or mortgage freezes, or even just another stimulus (looking at you too Democrats), President Trump just changes the apparatus by which we define COVID-19. Much like when the auto industry invented jaywalking in the early 20th century to normalize the number of traffic deaths, it seems quite predictable that we too will absorb the virus and the fallout into our daily lives. The total disruption of our education system, mass unemployment, and the further consolidation of wealth by the billionaire class has, at breakneck speed, been rationalized into business as usual.
All of this is because we seem to be completely wedded to a system that we can envision failing, but cannot envision actually changing. Take, for example, the claim Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett made during her Senate hearings that she is “an originalist.” In constitutional law, originalism is a method of interpretation that posits that the Constitution is dead and that it should be interpreted by what it meant during its drafting. Does this include the Reconstruction amendments, which were drafted by men who many believed to be radicals seeking not only civil equality but social equality for the newly freed slave population? An entire period of American history was devoted to undoing and interpreting these amendments in the name of “originalism,” which disenfranchised Black men and implemented a system of racial stratification in the South that we are still fighting to this day. Why then do we still delude ourselves into thinking that Barrett’s originalism is anything more than a political ploy to keep us attached to the prow of a sinking ship? Because those in power (the corporations, the billionaire political donors) understand the policy outcomes constitutional originalism leads to. Because we can envision the system failing, but not changing.
I often hear President Trump speak of the Democrat-run cities that are apparently in worse shape than London after The Blitz. What baffles me, however, is the myopic nature in which this critique is levied. Rural communities are faring no better than urban centers insofar as material conditions, the opioid epidemic, and infrastructure are concerned. Abject poverty, addiction, and economic anxiety know no party lines, and yet Red and Blue Americans continue to squabble over who “has it better.” We are witnessing lines in which overwhelmingly minority voters wait 11 hours to cast a ballot, the threat of armed poll watchers, vast homelessness or housing insecurity, hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths, social media data mining, systemic police brutality, government beholden to its big donors, and a bipartisan dedication to American empire. This list is by no means exhaustive but attempts to highlight the pathology of continually making excuses for a system teetering at the edge of a precipice. We can see it sliding into the abyss, yet the majority of Americans are purposefully being drawn into the spectacle of online political entertainment and conspiracy, or are being told to simply cast a vote and be done with it.
So where do we go from here? I am not the first person to ask this, nor will I be the last. Regardless of who wins in November, there is much work to be done. We have the choice to pick between originalism and rapid normalization as we careen into a future that is neither environmentally nor politically sustainable, or we can acknowledge our shared struggle and question the validity of our institutions. The choice is wholly ours.
