My sons are walking along a path that winds through old Douglas firs and dawn redwoods. A cloudless Willamette Valley sky is suddenly swallowed by a canopy of green. The floor is spongy. Twigs crackle and snap, and we are at once surrounded by rich, loamy, petrichor-laden earth. The dirt winds through bare-branched rhododendron up towards Moreland Hall — the English department. I start to recite the opening monologue from “Richard III.”
“Now is the winter of our discontent,” I sneer and give chase to the boys who have broken into a sprint. Their little footfalls make dull thuds against the pavement, but I have hunched myself like Shakespeare’s antagonist and cannot catch them before they make it to the foot of the steps at the building’s entrance. The shaded breeze is cool, and the boys begin to climb over bike racks and fire hydrants. I ask my older son the contents of the next line, and he knows. “Richard III” is his favorite.
“Made glorious summer by this sun of York,” he says. He is hanging upside down on a bike rack splattered with a patina of paint and steel. I tell the boys a story of Robert Schwarz, my old Shakespeare professor, who made us stand up and recite monologues.
“He was the first professor to ever embarrass me in front of an entire class,” I tell them. I join in bike rack gymnastics.
“What happened?” My younger son asks, hopping down the stoop. His skinny legs seem scarcely big enough to hold him up, and I am reminded of cartoon fox Robin Hood masquerading as a stork.
“I was reciting to the class and I didn’t know how to pronounce the word ‘indicted.’” An English language Puck, a trickster word.
“How is it spelled?” My older son asks. He is now watching a wheeled-robot glide down the sidewalk.
“In-dick-ted,” I say. I emphasize the hard ‘K’ sound. “But the ‘C’ is silent when you pronounce it.” I can remember the heat as it took root in my cheeks that day and the annoyance on professor Schwarz’s face as that word stumbled from my mouth.
“Well, don’t feel bad,” he says in between upside down and right side up. “That’s a stupid word.” He says this with such nonchalance, such self-assuredness. I think of him in that orange chair in the room with condensation on the windows, in place of me, and understand that whatever I am doing, I am doing something right.
Beavers and streams
A few weeks ago I tucked myself into bed and cozied up to an hour and a half long seminar on beavers and their role in riparian ecosystems. As one does.
Our collective definition of a stream might entail swift-moving water, steep-banked sides, white bubbles steadily flowing downstream. What is really happening, however, is a cycle of degradation and erosion. Scar tissue left behind by the absence of beavers. Incised streams mean a reduced water table, reduced vegetation, reduced sediment, reduced beaver food — a cycle that will continue in perpetuity without restoration efforts.
In the weeks following the viewing, I still am thinking of the dichotomy of the incised stream versus the meandering gentleness of a healthy one. With our post-settler goggles, we see a stream’s intended state as stagnant and sluggish. It is easy to see why we mistakenly equate these fast, unnatural streams as better. The water is getting from point A to point B faster, without hindrance. After all, this seems to be our collective attitude in general: fitter, faster, stronger more productive.
The lure of falling into the swifter stream is so strong, and wading through the murky waters of a beaver meadow seems so unpleasant. We are tempted to make rash decisions predicated upon the eradication of something more beautiful and more natural. Entrusting the wandering over the linear takes time.
So we go to sleep, and in the morning, we’ll plant willow and hope Castor canadensis returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.