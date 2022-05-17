This spring has been brutal. We experience the joys of 80 degrees only to have the sun whisked away, tucked behind a sheet of slate for weeks at a time. It snowed on Mother’s Day. I watched the sky let loose its fluffy white contents and thought bitterly that its charm wore off a month ago.
Despite wrathful skies, we see spring’s transitory treasures emerge anyway. Balsamroot blossoms unfold from their buds, the goslings down at the river rest in their mother’s wake, marmots stand sentry at their dens. Honey bees fly hastily into their hives, their legs laden with various hues of pollen.
This one carries a load of goldenrod, the other deposits scarlet granules. Which flower have you been rooting around in, little bee? Will we detect hints of lupine and Columbia lily when we jar your honey in the fall? One can only hope.
We know that eventually autumn and winter will reclaim them all. After all, what novelty would beauty hold if we beheld it daily?
In John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley,” he posits a similar sentiment: “What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?” Every year we say goodbye to the beautiful somethings: people, bees, flowers.
We do so without resentment because we trust something else beautiful will return in their stead. Or at least, return in some variation because interwoven into the repetition of our seasons is chaos. Keeping Nature in such lovely balance.
My sons and I are studying the Middle Ages and recently set up camp in the Heian period in Japan. A culture fixated on beauty, courtiers in the Heian considered handwriting to be an extension of the soul and well-written poetry to be the pinnacle of status. Yet, amid their attempts to carefully hone their environments, the literature that emerges from this period conveys an acute understanding of the bittersweetness of fleeting beauty. That what blossoms will eventually wilt.
One such story is the “Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.” It goes something like this: Long ago, a lonely, old bamboo cutter encountered a stalk of bamboo glowing with light. He sliced it open only to find a baby girl nestled inside. The baby grew into a woman of surpassing loveliness and bestowed her earthside parents with riches beyond imagination. They called her Princess Moonlight for her otherworldly pewter glow.
Soon, the moonlit woman attracted suitors from all over Japan. To secure her hand, she gave each an impossible task, though not out of cruelty. Some gave up, some died and none won her hand. Their overtures were in vain as the princess knew she had to return to her celestial home on the moon. She is ushered skyward on a storm cloud, but not before refusing a potion to wipe her memory. She wished to remember her time on earth.
I often go walking in the light of the full moon, its silver glow revealing things unseen during the day. Like the catkin of a hazelnut tree, it is with us for such a brief moment and I don’t want its light to go to waste. The lesson each turn of the moon — each viridescent spring — attempts to teach us is simple: to accept the transition of our own something beautifuls, and to appreciate the bittersweetness left in their absence. The relationships sent adrift, children released back out into the wider world, a sentiment left unspoken.
In turn, I imagine these moments, these relationships, like the moon at its fullest. Overflowing with light, mantled in the twinkling firmament of a clear night sky. They cast shadows where once there were none and bring attention to the moon-shaped holes in all of us. But they’re ephemeral, ultimately unsustainable. Too bright, too lovely. Too much all at once. Temperatures dip back to freezing, the bees return to their hives to sit out the winter, and their honey finally runs dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.