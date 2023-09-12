I have been trying to learn about the possible nominees for president. The nominees will soon be narrowed down to the ones who will represent their parties and the top two will run for president of the United States.
It’s a big deal and I want to do my part.
I have many questions and ways I like to learn about candidates before I vote. I take our right to vote very seriously. I consider the opportunity to run for public office a pillar of our democracy and I admire anyone who considers it.
In my opinion, both voting and having the option to run for public office allow us to use our right to participate in the selection of who is the best person for the job. Yes, I did say the best person for “the job.”
In my mind, serving as an elected official is a job that comes with expectations for performance, professionalism, courage and selfless purpose. The most important part of the job description in my opinion is leadership. Further, I think voting is a right that has been earned by those who have gone before us and that with the right to vote comes the responsibility to be an informed voter.
I have been referred to as being “too idealistic,” “naïve to politics” and that my “expectations of public officials and politics in general are too high.” I have been repeatedly told “that’s just politics,” when I point out something that I couldn’t imagine happening in business, my family, or ever, anywhere.
Despite these words of wisdom, I ran for local public office in the 2022 election. I designed a campaign intended to demonstrate that I had the experience to do the job. I ran a campaign in a manner that I would behave as an elected official.
I approached the campaign as an interview for a job. I answered the tough questions (like the ones that I have for candidates) even if I wasn’t asked. I was humbled by the great support but not get enough votes to get the position. Running for office was a good life experience and I am glad I did it. I am even more passionate about participating in the voting process and the experience underscored the importance of doing my own due diligence before I vote.
All that said, I find it increasingly difficult to learn about what matters to me about a candidate. I want facts. I am interested in the candidates’ past work experience, education, track record as a citizen, voting record, communication skills, and the ability to see a consistent level of integrity and character over the candidates’ life.
I want to hear the candidates’ ideas for how to solve problems and how they are going to get buy-in for their plan. Their list of solutions is only as good as their ability to implement them. No candidate can do anything alone, the authors of the United States Constitution built this in as a protection for citizens and a method to discourage the abuse of power and the potential demise of democracy.
I am also interested in the basis for their personal value system and examples of real tough life situations that have challenged their values and beliefs. I want to know how they endured through a difficult life chapter and what they learned from it. I want to know the candidate who claims they are going to represent the interests of the American citizens and take an oath to protect and look out for our nation. I want to know why they want to be elected officials.
The media has become a distraction and the rhetoric of both political parties is biased and only adds to the circus performing across social media. Yes, I said both parties. Regardless of affiliation, it is my personal responsibility to ask questions, seek answers, consider the sources of the information and to do my due diligence to form my own opinion on who the best candidate for the job is. Then, to follow through and vote.
Unfortunately, independent thought and personal responsibility take time and effort and have become unpopular in our society. In fact, I will go so far as to say independent thought and personal responsibility are discouraged. People are hesitant to talk about certain things for fear of disagreeing with someone. I thought disagreeing led to a better understanding of different perspectives and ultimately better outcomes.
But wait a minute, “that’s just politics.”
People are worried about offending someone without intention, sometimes by a word they choose to use, or by an affiliation they wish to have. I thought we had the right to free speech and expression and that it was polite to treat others the way I’d like to be treated. But wait a minute, that’s “too idealistic.”
Even though I am discouraged by much of what I see in politics and most of what I see in the media, I still take seriously the responsibility to do my research to decide who I think the best candidate is and then follow through to vote. Government is here to stay, and we need it for important things like national security.
The media industry has allowed itself to lose the respect it once had for reporting integrity. We encourage it by listening to it, however it can be quite entertaining.
If don’t do my part to know the candidates and vote for who I think is the best fit for the job, I relinquish my contribution to the democratic process. My dad fought for our freedom, I owe it to him. Not only that, if I don’t do my part, I will have no influence on the future. I like to leave things better than I found them.
Call me “idealistic,” but just think how things would be if everyone sought to make a positive difference.
