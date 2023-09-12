I have been trying to learn about the possible nominees for president. The nominees will soon be narrowed down to the ones who will represent their parties and the top two will run for president of the United States.

It’s a big deal and I want to do my part.

———

Susan Bower is a leadership consultant and has a background in finance and strategic planning. She and her husband, Andrew, have two young adult children and are proud owners of their dog Bentley. Susan has lived throughout the country with the last 20 years in Umatilla County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.