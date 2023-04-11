Has it been more than four decades since I was a young child in a classroom? On one hand, it feels like it; on the other, it’s unbelievable. All sorts of memories have been triggered as I substitute teach for several school districts throughout Umatilla County.
Some things seem to have stayed the same while others have changed dramatically. The importance of childhood experiences and the role of teachers has always and will always be paramount to a thriving society. That hasn’t changed and it’s not going to.
I remember the names of each one of my elementary school teachers and I have a clear memory of what they looked like. I have always respected teachers, but as a parent, I have a deeper understanding of their importance.
As a member of society in my 50s, I not only respect and understand the important role of teachers and the public school system, I revere them. Many children spend more time in school with teachers than anywhere else. Too many children depend upon school for their meals and a stable adult role model.
Schools provide academic education and much more that prepare children for life as an adult. Teachers provide structure, encouragement, feedback and accountability. Teachers are role models. Schools are sacred, and people who become teachers take on one of the most — if not the most — important jobs in the world.
I remember myself at recess when I hear the voices of children playing, laughing and using their outside voices — which my mother would affectionately say was screaming while dad said being loud was just being a kid. As a substitute teacher, I watch the students through the classroom window and remember what it was like to feel included, be excluded, feel joyful and just want the day to end.
Life happens on the playground. Students take turns, make friends, tell stories, fall and get back up. Children learn how to play together, include others and how good it feels to get outside and run. As I listen from inside the building, it seems like nothing has changed. There’s laughing, joking, yelling and tattle telling. As I watch through the window, quite a bit has changed. Today’s playgrounds have different equipment, if they have any at all.
I suppose it was dangerous when I ran around holding on to the bar of the merry-go-round and went down the slide headfirst — even though both were against the rules. Today, kids with holes in their jeans and hooded sweatshirts line the hallways as they make their way to class. I think it’s stylish, but I can hear dad asking why the kids would wear such things and why would parents let them out of the house.
Times were different then and most people my dad’s age would have thought the same. When it comes to hair color and style, anything goes. It’s a form of art and expression. Personally, I enjoy seeing the creativity and talking with students about how they chose their hairstyle. For now, I will keep my hair its natural color, but don’t be surprised if I add some bright color. The students would get a kick out of it, and we’d have even more to talk about.
I remember reading books that had pages to turn. They were kept neatly organized on a counter. We took turns reading aloud and checked them out to take home. There are still books like these in the classroom, and new to me, there are Chromebooks.
Students do most of their work on computers so less paper and fewer notebooks are shuffled as they get ready to go home; making sure the Chromebooks are plugged in is a most important job at the end of the day. Students are pros using computers probably because they have been using them since they could sit up on their own.
I’m glad because as a substitute teacher, I need help using what used to be called a chalkboard. There’s no need for encyclopedias because the internet has the most current information in a speedy search. “Let’s Google it,” has become a common way to find answers to questions.
I remember wearing a coat when it was cold outside and my mother chasing me out the door reminding me to take the lunch she had packed. I remember dad asking me, “What did you learn today?” every night as the family sat down to have dinner together. Every night. Together. I know, I was fortunate, and I am grateful.
This is where I will speak bluntly about what has changed.
Today, there are children who don’t have a home. Today, there are children who are hungry. Today, there are children who don’t trust others in part because of behavior they have seen or words they have heard. Today, there are students who have a hard time focusing and are frequently absent from school.
I’m sure there were kids who had similar experiences when I was growing up, but not as common as today. Now, teachers are not only responsible for helping students learn, they also are social workers, counselors, rule enforcers, and in some cases, the only stable adult in a child’s life.
Today, there are more students and fewer teachers. There are more youth who are homeless and the percentage of students that qualify for free or reduced lunch climbs each year. The economy and shifting demographics create financial and emotional stress.
For some students, teachers provide the only consistency and structure in their lives. These changes must have something to do with the number of people who do not have a place to call home. These changes must have something to do with the rising illegal drug use and high suicide rate. These changes must have something to do with the workforce shortage and lack of volunteerism.
To emphasize, the importance of going to school, being a part of something, and having teachers cannot be underestimated. Adults are wise to partner with teachers and do everything that’s possible to support healthy childhood experiences.
What can you do to help make a difference? It takes money to run a school and lots of it to have activities, technology and vocational training. Quality education needs quality resources. Pay taxes, pass school bonds, make donations and volunteer. There is a shortage of substitute teachers, and the schools are happy to help people get through the process to become one. Students need to think about life after graduation.
Employers invite students to tour your business, spend time with you to learn about what you do or offer to go to the school and talk about what you do and how you got there. Support schools by participating in activities, volunteering or attending events.
Fall Friday night football games are more fun than watching television. Run to serve on a school board or attend public meetings and share your thoughts and support with people who can make changes. Hold elected officials accountable. Most importantly, thank a teacher and take time to share some of your attention with kids. You might not ever know the impact you had in someone’s life but there is no downside to investing in our youth and supporting schools.
Acknowledging a young person makes them feel important. Asking them what they think about something makes them feel valued. Accepting hairstyles or clothes that weren’t popular when you were in school shows tolerance and discourages judgment. Our kids will soon become adults. The adults will soon become parents and their children will go to school. Imagine fewer students coming to school hungry or fewer youth turning to drugs or considering taking their own life.
What we do or don’t do today influences what things will be like in the future. Imagine if everyone did something to support youth and schools. It will make a difference in the long run, and we can’t afford not to support kids and schools.
