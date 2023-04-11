Has it been more than four decades since I was a young child in a classroom? On one hand, it feels like it; on the other, it’s unbelievable. All sorts of memories have been triggered as I substitute teach for several school districts throughout Umatilla County.

Some things seem to have stayed the same while others have changed dramatically. The importance of childhood experiences and the role of teachers has always and will always be paramount to a thriving society. That hasn’t changed and it’s not going to.

Susan Bower is a leadership consultant and has a background in finance and strategic planning. She and her husband, Andrew, have two young adult children and are proud owners of their dog Bentley. Susan has lived throughout the country with the last 20 years in Umatilla County.

