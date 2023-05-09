Do you care about what is going on in the country, but not sure what really is?
I have been thinking about this a lot lately. I don’t watch much television, but I like to read newspapers and listen to podcasts. I prefer to read about topics supported by facts and research, or stories written about things I can relate to; but when it comes to news about my country, I expect a report of facts regardless of where I am getting it from. I am interested in knowing what is going on, but sometimes the “news” doesn’t seem like news at all.
When I used to watch the television news with my father, it seems like I heard more of a report about what had happened or was happening, along with pictures or footage of what the reporter was talking about. The reporter answered questions like who, what, when, where, how and sometimes, but not always, why.
Now, it seems like I hear more about the reporter’s opinion and less about the facts. The difference between fact and opinion are important to me because while I care about what other people think, I prefer to form my own opinion on most things, and I try to use facts to support them.
Sure, my beliefs and convictions play a role, as they do for everyone. But at the root of any opinion, I want there to be facts.
It doesn’t matter where I look for news today, it seems like there is a slant, a bias, or an angle to it. It doesn’t seem to matter which news outlet I am watching or reading, there is something about it which does not answer the basic journalism questions of who, what, when, where how and sometimes why.
Occasionally, when I think a real news story might be about to be told, the reporter throws in some loaded statement, allegation or suggestion of some possibility that is one of many possibilities. Not facts, possibilities. Possibilities that vary widely and are often in line with some personal or political bias the reporter, their writer or the audience has. In my opinion, this is entertainment, not news. Frankly, for me personally it is not entertainment at all, but I respect others that consider it to be.
I remember learning in school to ask questions and look for evidence that supports what I read. It was required to cite the sources used when writing a paper and to use quotations when referring to something said by someone else. I remember my parents urging me to “consider the source” when repeating something I had heard, especially if I was proclaiming it to be factual.
Back then, “googling” was not a thing. While I am glad, we have the internet, Wikipedia and all the resources now available at our fingertips, I know that not everything I find online is true, accurate, thorough or that it can even be trusted. I have a personal responsibility to consider the source, ask some questions and take another step or two by reading more sources than just the one or worse, just the headline that comes up when I google something.
Our schools still teach the importance of finding evidence, citing sources and how to be discerning but overall, we are too often misled by what others say or write. We are quick to accept what we hear as truth and trust it to be a fact.
The media is not helping because what is accepted to be reporting today often doesn’t follow what is taught in schools. It’s no wonder I don’t trust everything I read or hear and it’s not a surprise to see confusion and division among people.
While this is unfortunate, I am hopeful. I have a responsibility to consider the source of information and to be in control of what news sources I rely upon to learn what is going on. I also have a responsibility to make it clear when I am speaking or writing as fact versus opinion or talking about random possibilities.
Just imagine if reporters did this too. I also have a choice where I go to get the news and whether to accept it as fact. There are news sources out there that do a respectable job, and the more consumers support them, the more likely they are to remain viable. There are also teachers who challenge students to do thorough research.
I have to do my part.
Susan Bower is a leadership consultant and has a background in finance and strategic planning. She and her husband, Andrew, have two young adult children and are proud owners of their dog Bentley. Susan has lived throughout the country with the last 20 years in Umatilla County.
