Do you care about what is going on in the country, but not sure what really is?

I have been thinking about this a lot lately. I don’t watch much television, but I like to read newspapers and listen to podcasts. I prefer to read about topics supported by facts and research, or stories written about things I can relate to; but when it comes to news about my country, I expect a report of facts regardless of where I am getting it from. I am interested in knowing what is going on, but sometimes the “news” doesn’t seem like news at all.

Susan Bower is a leadership consultant and has a background in finance and strategic planning. She and her husband, Andrew, have two young adult children and are proud owners of their dog Bentley. Susan has lived throughout the country with the last 20 years in Umatilla County.

