I heard this story at Moss Springs Campground, on the top of Mt. Fanny, above Cove. The storyteller was a one-eyed farrier and a good friend. He often prefaced his tales with “What I am about to tell you is the truth, but it makes a pretty good story anyway.”
In the late 1930s there was an old bachelor man, Darby Ferris we’ll call him, who lived with a little half-cocker, half-coyote mutt named Sandy on a couple of thousand acres up in these hills. In those days you only had to be about 40 to be considered an old bachelor man.
From the time Darby was a little kid he had powerful interest in Brazil. My great-aunt Lulie was the librarian in these parts and she told me that Darby never checked out a book that didn’t have something to do with Brazil or jungles. He read the entire Tarzan series three times before he was 16.
Darby’s folks both died in a wreck three days after he graduated from high school. He never worked hard at getting rich off of ranching. Never even bothered to fence. Just kept a couple of horses, one bull, two or three cows, a few chickens and a good big garden. Ate some venison too. Had a pretty nice cabin that his folks built. It didn’t take much to keep him and Sandy going.
Not long after Pearl Harbor, a railroad man got in touch with Darby and offered to buy the whole ranch at 20 dollars an acre, half on the barrelhead and the other half in two years. Darby jumped at the idea and he and Sandy took off for Brazil.
Nobody knows what they did down in South America, but at the end of two years Darby got word that the railroad was defaulting on the mortgage, that he wasn’t going to get the other half of the money and that the ranch belonged to him again. He and Sandy came home to find that they had logged off most every piece of marketable timber on the place and that he now owned four sections of stump farm.
He must’ve had a little money left because he went down to Ontario and bought a 1-ton Model A Ford truck that still sits up where the house used to be. Then he and Sandy spent three months down on the high desert catching wild horses. Most of them weren’t wild at all, just farm animals turned out during the Depression by folks who didn’t want the banks to turn them into Canadian steak. At the end of the gather, he had 15 pretty good horses.
That next spring Darby bought ads in the La Grande and Pendleton papers announcing that he was starting a nude ranch where folks could come and pay to ride horses and enjoy nature without being bothered by clothing. That was two years in Brazil talking and an idea way before its time. There were married couples in is this part of Oregon who had never seen each other naked in the daylight. Every customer Darby lured to the ranch was a single man. It took the whole summer for that idea to wither away.
What happened next is a matter of speculation, but I heard the same thing from half a dozen people so I think it could be true. Folks say that later that fall Darby rode one of his horses a full day downwind from his place, into the wild parts of the mountains, and started a fire that grew pretty big pretty fast.
It was wartime, before smoke jumpers and retardant bombers. Forest fires were fought by hand and most of the hands were in Europe or the Pacific. Somebody had to get the firefighters and their equipment to the fire. Darby just happened to have 15 horses and solid knowledge of the lay of the land, so the government hired him and his horses to do all the packing at 100 dollars a day.
He and Sandy took a pack string to the fire most every other day for the months of September and October. After the first couple of weeks, Sandy got footsore, so Darby rigged a little platform on top of a set of panniers so she could ride. All together, Darby and his horses worked 41 days before the snows came and put out the fire by Halloween. At that point, Darby booked passage back to Brazil for him and Sandy. They were never heard from again. Probably both buried down there.
Darby didn’t have any heirs. The government didn’t bother much with genealogy when they went to creating the wilderness area, so most of what used to belong to him is federal property today. You can still ride out on that piece of land and see a bunch of old stumps from when the railroad bought Darby and Sandy’s first real look at Brazil.
