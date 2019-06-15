I’ve taken up the hobby of toponymy, the study of the way in which places are named. I have uncovered some rather interesting factoids that I would like to share with the reader.
The longest place name still being used in everyday speech, (in this case Maori) is the name of a hill in New Zealand: “Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauo-tamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwe-nuakit natahu.” My Maori is a little rough around the edges, but I think an equivalent in English might be: “That-little-nob-with-the-twisted-yellowpine-by-the-bend-in-the-Southfork-where-Jerry-caught-the-lunker-the-day-he-was-wading-and-fell-into-the-hole.”
Toponymy is a slippery and inexact science because human activity constantly redefines the landscape. Nations invade, borders shift, attitudes change. What is now Perfect Sunset Subdivision was once That Bog on Farmer Brown’s South Forty. Riggins, Idaho, used to be called Gouge-Eye, Idaho.
In an effort to provide a bit of permanence to the study of place names, we toponymists have developed an onionskin approach to nailing down what a particular place is called at any given time. We look at a place name as a series of increasingly specific layers of meaning. The layers can be political, cosmic, personal, geographical, any number of permutations conveying the fact that we humans have the ability to speak, and are, therefore, capable of locating ourselves through the use of language.
Using this system, let me illustrate where I am right now: I am in the known universe, in the Milky Way galaxy, in the Solar System, on the planet Earth, in the northern hemisphere, on the North American continent, in the United States of America, in the Pacific Northwest, in the state of Oregon, in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, in the county of Umatilla, in the Athena-Weston School District, in the city of Athena, three blocks north of the Athena Quick Stop convenience store, on East High Street, in the garage behind a house located at 534, in a cell-sized room called my writer’s shack, seated in a chair in front of a computer, facing the west wall, 5 feet away from where my dog barfed two days ago.
This layering system, this gradual closing of the aperture of meaning, is quite different from a global positioning system, where a more formal, impersonal, universal, and mathematical language is used to express location in terms of latitude, longitude, degrees, minutes, and seconds.
Employing the GPS, Northstar, one is able to shoot a radio beam at the sky, have it bounce off of a satellite back to us, and pinpoint, within millimeters, where we are located relative to a particular map of a particular portion of the planet. My writer’s shack in GPS lingo is at 45 degrees, 48 minutes 51 seconds north by 118 degrees, 29 minutes, 12 seconds west. This is a highly accurate way to deliver weapons or determine ownership of a piece of real estate, but it lacks the essential linguistic element needed to communicate with other humans. The basic tenet of toponymy is not “Where am I” but rather “What is the current name of the place where I am.”
Are you still with me? OK, now let us introduce a Zen-ish element into our studies, the notion that change is the only constant, that impermanence is the law of nature, and that the moment you nail down what to call the place where you are, just as you define the final layer, something changes to make the determination invalid. “You can’t stick the same foot into the same river twice,” said Thales a few millennia ago. Toad Suck, Arkansas, (honestly) just ain’t the same place it once was.
As an illustration of this impermanence, consider the angular momentum approach to understanding our place in the cosmos as taught to me one starry night on a hillside in Sonoma County, California, about 50 years ago.
If you are riding with me on this planet, you are on a big ball that rotates once in what we call a day. A day is composed of hours, minutes, seconds and various smaller increments that only matter if you are a barrel racer. The circumference of the earth at the equator is 24,901 miles. So, even when you think you are safely perched on a barstool, you are heading in an eastward (relative) direction at about 1,000 miles per hour.
What we call Earth is hooked by gravity to a hydrogen-fueled ball in one of many solar systems. One orbit of the Earth around what we call the Sun is about 590,000,000 miles and is completed every 365.25 rotations of the earth, one year, meaning that we are going approximately 18.695 miles per second, or 67,305 miles per hour in that (relative) direction.
Our solar system orbits around the center of a spiral galaxy known as the Milky Way. It completes one obit every 226 million years. In order to do so, you, I, the Sun, Mama Earth, the rest of the planets and various other chunks of space trash must travel 135 miles per second, or 486,000 miles per hour in that (relative) direction.
Got the idea? (Yeah, I know….this deep thinking tends to creep me out too. As my Dad used to say, “Sometimes I get the feeling that there are smarter people than me.”) The knowledge that everything is in a constant state of flux need not be scary. It can have its comforting moments. The next time you tell a kid to sit still and stop fidgeting and the little twerp ignores you, think about what you are asking. Or the next time the guy across the table from you is patting his foot or shaking his leg, imagine that he is more in tune with the cosmic racetrack than you are. Or the next time someone enquires about where you are from, just look at the sky and ask “When?”
