I remember the day I realized I am racist, though not the year. I would have been 18 or 19. Of course, I hadn’t believed it of myself. I grew up during the fruition of the Civil Rights Era. I had always been taught about the wrongness of racial discrimination and segregation. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was one of my childhood heroes. I believed in colorblind justice.
Still, I must have overheard comments, watched shows and movies, something. Because I have a few racist bones in my body.
I am fond of walking at night, which for a woman means always carrying a mental alert system. Is that area too shady? Is it time to cross the street? One night that year, I was walking alone when I saw a tall figure walking toward me, a silhouette certainly male. My inner DEFCON shot up. I crossed the street and kept an eye on him. Then he walked under a streetlight, and I saw that he wasn’t Black. (When had I started assuming he was? I don’t know.) My inner DEFCON automatically dropped a notch.
By good grace, I had the moment of painful revelation for which I will be forever grateful: “What is wrong with me?” Why should I automatically perceive a large white male as somewhat less threatening than a large Black male? There was absolutely no reason for that. I have never been menaced by any African American. I had then already been sexually harassed and menaced by Euro-Americans. And yet, here was my limbic system instantly perceiving a fair complexion as less of a threat. My brain was reacting nonsensically, against all my better judgment.
This is what implicit bias is. It’s not the attitudes that we think to ourselves. It is the impressions that we absorbed, without intending to. The perceptions, which shape our knee-jerk reactions. The habits of hasty interpretation, which determine how we respond under stress. Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink explains this in depth. It also points out how feeling responsible for other people’s safety is extremely stressful — which is why, though most of us carry some implicit bias, it is of most concern in our teachers and public safety officers.
I took the Project Implicit test 10 years ago and was not shocked by the results. (The test is online, by the way, and I highly recommend it to absolutely everyone.) I was a tad disheartened. I have worked on myself over the intervening decades. Yet, I know I have further to go. There have been times I failed by my silence. I also felt the familiar shame of not yet being innocent. Who wants to look in the mirror and see a racist? As Brene Brown has said, shame can be dangerous. It can launch a person into denial and avoidance. Shame can also quell one’s belief in one’s ability to grow. But I’m a teacher. I’m a devotee of the growth mindset. We need not dwell in shame.
So there’s my encouragement and renewed determination. I will not run from what is painful to know. I didn’t choose to be racist, but I can choose who I want to be. I can educate myself, watch myself, retrain my auto-responses. My brain can still learn and grow. And I am not alone on this journey.
