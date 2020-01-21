So the plastic bag ban has come to Oregon, and I am so glad I live in Umatilla County. Yes, there are a myriad of reasons to be glad to live here. The one I’m thinking of now is that our area is full of people with mad skills.
I’m talking about all the constructive, artisanal abilities that I have neither the fine motor nor spatial skills to master. One doesn’t have to be craft-challenged to appreciate one’s neighbors, but it certainly helps. All of you who don’t think about how cool it is that you sew, quilt, crochet or knit, please know that you are admired.
Do you not realize how valuable and valued your skills are? Is that why none of last season’s farmers’ markets and craft bazaars were flooded with handmade produce bags, grocery bags and gift bags?
True, some here are combining confidence with a nose for a good market. I know members of the Athena-Weston 4-H are looking at all the empty feed sacks, looking at all their skilled clothiers and saying, “We got this.” No word yet of when their durable, rinsable sacks — emblazoned with the farm animal of your choice — will be on the market. I, for one, am waiting.
A cashier at the Athena Grocery told me he has a pile of old jeans he was thinking about sewing up into bags. Please don’t waste another day, sir. Jean bags would be durable and machine washable. And if you do it right, they can have little pockets to carry change and grocery lists. I wouldn’t have to carry my purse to the store.
I know of at least one neighbor who’s wondering if Safeway will still accept shopping bags for “recycling.” I actually hope not, because we will be needing lots of plarn. (Crocheted mesh and net bags are better for produce when made out of plastic yarn). Plarn bags can be machine washed and drip-dried. Since I can’t crochet, I don’t know how many plastic bags it takes to make enough plarn for a net bag, so I imagine every bag still in your possession is valuable. On Etsy, plarn bags go for anywhere from $10 to $35. And all a person needs is scissors, a crochet hook, plastic shopping bags and skilled hands. Lacking skilled hands, I’ll just pay you the money. (College-bound crafters, missionary fundraisers, local service clubs — take note.) An internet search, “how to make plarn,” will fill in any gaps in your knowledge, far faster than the gaps in my skills.
Of course, since many combine crafty hands with compassionate hearts, you can also donate your old plastic bags. I’ve heard that the peer center at Lifeways is collecting bags and making plarn sleeping mats for homeless folks. Since I’ve started buying compostable bags for trash, I’ll be able to pass my extra plastic bags along to have longer, more fulfilling lives.
So in the middle of Umatilla County, we have the knowledge of both how to use less plastic — don’t forget Yellowhawk’s classes to make beeswax food wraps — and how to make used plastic do more. This opens the discussion for other large-scale upcycling or recycling projects. Our country needs onshore plastic, cardboard and electronic recycling. We’ve got land and people and skills and lots of train tracks. Why not build it here? (Maybe we can talk about that next time.)
