As the past week has shown, communities in our watershed are good at figuring out how to meet the needs of us people living here. We may be especially good at crises. In day-to-day matters, it is still easy to rely on the convenience of distant mass-production and chain retailers.
Nonetheless, the success of our farmers’ markets and the quality of goods there prove how well our crafts folk do. All the best soap and cheese, for example, is locally made and better than anything in a box.
Sadly, we haven’t yet been able to take care of our own plastic recycling, but that’s no source of shame. Few communities do. Plastic is a product of the big corporation era. Metal, paper and glass are rather old technologies, and better understood. Our grandparents knew to melt down metal for bullets. Plastic belongs to the age of chemicals and factories. Few of us know exactly how it’s made, and unmaking it can seem equally mysterious.
But some mysteries don’t need to be fully understood to be solved. In recent years, there have been innovations in efficient, small-scale plastic recycling. These technologies can put the solution to our plastic conundrum right into our own pocket.
Precious Plastic offers an easy-to-follow template to plastic independence. Their website gives the plans for anyone with access to a lathe drill press, welding machine and belt sander, and who has intermediate skills in welding, machining, assembling and electronics, to build a single-shaft shredder powerful enough to turn most plastics into easily meltable flakes. Wouldn’t that be a great project for shop classes at Blue Mountain Community College? There might even be advanced high school students that could participate. A teen summer camp or 4-H project could also be built around it.
And if someone else in your community builds a shredder before you do, you can turn to PreciousPlastic.com to get your free plans to build a compressor, extruder or injector to turn those plastic flakes into bricks, beams, boxes, feed bowls, skateboards, or the filament to feed into a 3D printer. (Did you know there’s a 3D printer at the Athena Library? Yes, and classes to use it, too.) Once a 3D printer is involved, your imagination is free to roam. These goods can be used on site, donated or sold for a profit.
Of course, for our intrepid entrepreneurs to shred and use our plastic, it needs to be clean and sorted first. Sorting by type and color is a skill we can teach. I think the Horizon Project in Milton-Freewater has lots of past experience in this. The greater challenge is to have the plastic containers clean.
Few people seem to know that the dirtiness of our plastic containers is why China stopped doing our recycling for us. There seems to be disagreement over who’s responsible for cleaning our containers. With our own recycling, we could decide together that it’s the recycling center’s job. But as dirt and food just get harder and smellier with time, I think the easiest and cheapest solution would be for each of us to clean out the containers we use.
However, since this idea has yet to take root, there would be a project for our educators — past, present and future. Education majors could make a fun curriculum to take to local schools, to help kids pick up the habit. Art classes could make posters; media classes could make PSAs.
We have so many skilled people in our area, each in our own speciality. A home-grown plastic project could bring us all together, like spokes on a recycling wheel.
