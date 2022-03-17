Weather can affect many areas of life, including whether or not your outdoor activities get rained out, your kids will have a snow day or simply how you should dress for the day. Weather also can affect commerce and transportation and, specifically, the aviation industry.
Anyone who has ever taken an airline flight, for work or for that well-earned vacation may have experienced a flight delay or cancellation due to weather. Commercial airlines are very affected by weather conditions, as are freight airlines and the general aviation community. While the impacts of the weather can not be completely avoided, proper planning and good forecasts can help mitigate the effects.
You may have wondered how there could be a delay where you are if it is sunny, but the plane you are waiting for could be coming from somewhere else where the weather is not so nice. More often than not, if a big storm, such as a hurricane or snow storm is in the forecast, most airlines will proactively cancel flights before people even leave for the airport, and move the aircraft to other airports out of harm’s way. Accurate and timely forecasts allow the airlines to make these decisions, sometimes days in advance.
The National Weather Service issues Terminal Aerodrome Forecasts — TAFs — for thousands of airports across the nation, ranging from the largest to some of the smaller ones. These forecasts are issued four times a day and at most airports are usually valid for 24 hours. However, at the larger hub airports across the country, these TAFs are valid for 30 hours. The purpose of these forecasts are to give pilots and airport managers information on expected conditions so they can plan for any weather issues that may be forthcoming.
Locally, TAFs are issued for Pendleton, (PDT), Walla Walla, (ALW), Tri-Cities Airport (PSC), and a bit further afield: The Dalles (DLS), Yakima (YKM), Bend (BDN) and Redmond (RDM). These forecasts contain wind, visibility, cloud cover (ceiling) and also could contain significant weather such as snow, rain, fog, etc. From this information, pilots can obtain a flight category — Visual Flight Rules, Marginal Visual Flight Rules, Instrument Flight Rules. Depending on the type of aircraft and the licensure/rating of the pilot, they may or may not be able to fly in certain conditions.
Many NWS offices also issue Airport Weather Warnings when certain weather criteria are met, such as lightning, heavy snow, high winds and other weather that could have significant aviation impacts.
Commercial airline companies usually have their own in-house meteorologists or contract out to other corporations for specific weather information. However, many still rely on the National Weather Service for numerical weather guidance and forecast models to inform their aviation forecasts..
Additionally, National Weather Service meteorologists are located at regional Air Route Traffic Control Centers that handle higher altitude traffic. Most of the Pacific Northwest falls under the purview of the ARTCC in Seattle, with a portion of southeastern Oregon being the responsibility of the ARTCC in Salt Lake City. The meteorologists in these centers brief Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers directly so that controllers can make the best decisions as to re-routing aircraft around lines of thunderstorms and other weather conditions that would be hazardous to aviation.
Lastly, there are two national centers, one in Kansas City, and one near Washington, D.C., that coordinate weather across the national airspace and try to keep things moving as best as possible. They also issue advisory products, including for large areas of thunderstorms or turbulence or when low clouds or fog could create mountain obscuration. As we know, this is something that is important with the terrain across the Pacific Northwest, especially for general aviation pilots as it happens virtually every winter.
So, while weather can have an oversize impact on aviation there are teams of dedicated meteorologists at the local, regional and national levels, as well as in the private sector working to make your flight as safe, smooth and on-time as possible.
