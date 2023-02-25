When you walk the halls of Blue Mountain Community College, a familiar sentiment will often be heard: “I graduated from Blue Mountain” or “My sister went to BMCC.”
It’s often not just one, but multiple family members or generations of family members that attended BMCC. It’s really no surprise given that BMCC has been part of our regional makeup for more than 60 years.
Since 1962, thousands of students have walked BMCC’s halls, taken classes, or earned their degree or certificate from the college. For many it was the start of a new career. For others it was a stepping stone to an advanced degree from a four-year university. For all, it was a path to a more secure future.
The impact of those former students can hardly be overstated. BMCC is proud of its alumni — as we say, “Once a Timberwolf, always a Timberwolf.” And, like many colleges, we rely upon our alumni and the contributions they make in order for the college to succeed and remain competitive in the educational landscape.
By virtue of their success and achievement, our alumni remind our current students what is possible and provide them with proof that the college is preparing graduates for competitive careers. A successful career is more than just what an alum earns, or even contributes back to the college. It’s tangible evidence that life “beyond BMCC” comes back to show us all what is possible when we partner with our local community college.
Alumni can have a significant impact on the college in other ways too — through leadership opportunities, business expertise, financial contributions, or through their philanthropic activities.
Take Mike Hawman, of Hermiston, for example. After graduating from BMCC, Mike and his dad, Phil Hawman, started Riverview Seed, a large agricultural operation now shipping seed varieties across the globe.
Serving in a leadership capacity on the BMCC Foundation Board of Directors for the past six years, Mike’s philanthropic passion inspired his son, Kevin. A 2015 graduate, Kevin was instrumental in raising funds for the BMCC ag department’s pivot irrigation system so future students could have hands-on experiences in ag production beyond the classroom.
Many alums, like Mike and Kevin Hawman, leverage their personal and business connections to create unique opportunities for the college and our students. Alumni can also share their stories and expertise, help secure internships and jobs, or connect BMCC to future program partners. Alumni also use their leadership skills and act as mentors to current students, helping them to develop into well-rounded individuals and future professionals. This type of alumni support is invaluable to Blue Mountain Community College.
As I settle into my role at Blue Mountain, I’m further realizing the influence of our alumni within our community and their role with our students, faculty and staff to create a supportive institution for future generations of students.
Are you a BMCC alum? We are looking for you. Our BMCC Alumni Office is creating opportunities for alumni to reconnect, network and celebrate their successes, hear what is happening at the college, and learn ways they can be a part of the continued success of Blue Mountain Community College and its students.
For more information about BMCC’s Alumni Association and to stay connected, visit www.bluecc.edu/Alumni or call 541-278-5823.
