As old as I think I am, high school and college are not too long ago for me to still remember what it felt like to have stands filled with cheering crowds as I played my heart out on the court.
In fact, those days are never too long ago for us to reminisce on the “good ole days.” The feeling of fellow students dressed in school colors, the stands shaking from feet stomping, the echo throughout the gym when points were scored — no wonder it’s so romanticized in film.
For many of us, 2023 is the first year in three that we get to begin the return to normalcy, and it’s taking some time. Many of our household habits have changed, some for the better, and maybe some can revert back to our pre-pandemic ways — starting with returning our local college sporting events.
Approximately 93% of high school athletes leave their dreams on the court or field after they graduate. What an honor it is that here in Pendleton we get to be home to nearly 200 of those that are in the 7%. What an honor it is to be able to watch hard working student athletes partake in journeys filled with blood, sweat and tears, that only a small percentage of high school athletes get to experience.
Just recently, Chad Napoleon made history at Blue Mountain Community College as he not only broke an institutional record but joined the elite 1,000 point club in only the second year of his college career. What an honor it would have been to witness that milestone moment in person — and let me tell you — it was.
I say it’s an honor, because like I mentioned in my last column, Pendleton has something that so many rural communities don’t have: a community college. When many rural high school athletes feel like their competitive athletic road stops at graduation, Blue Mountain Community College is here to remind them it doesn’t have too.
The competitiveness of sports at the community-college level is growing every season, and community-college level programs don’t compromise on quality of coaching. They also give athletes more playing time and additional time to boost their grade- and game-point averages before transferring to a university.
Stories such as Napoleon’s are the ones that can inspire our high school athletes to seek out opportunities that can ultimately change their athletic journeys. I hope we can look at it as an honor to be able to support student athletes in their journeys and partake in the traditions that we all look back on.
I would like to challenge our community to attend just one Blue Mountain basketball game before the season ends. We have several home games left with some great themes to participate in: Feb. 15 versus Treasure Valley community College is ‘90s Night, Feb. 18 against Wenatchee is Tie Dye Night, Feb. 22 versus Walla Walla is our blue out, and Feb. 25 facing Big Bend is our sophomore night.
Go Timberwolves.
Kaley Cope is the director of marketing and communications for Blue Mountain Community College.
