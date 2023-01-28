The first of February will mark five months with Blue Mountain Community College as its director of marketing, and just short of four years living in Pendleton. I thought I knew most of what there was to know about this community until I moved “up the hill.”
There’s a long list of assets Pendleton has that many rural towns can only dream of — the top outdoor rodeo of the year, the most active UAS range in the U.S., a niche of industries, and I now realize — educational opportunities at every doorstep.
Often the rhetoric surrounding community college rarely elaborates on the robust scope of impact that it can have on its local, and even regional populace. From workforce development to accessible education, our very own “Harvard on the Hill” has the privilege of serving more than 16,000 square miles of Eastern Oregon; and that BMCC does — serve.
In my time here at BMCC, I have witnessed passionate professors who invest in their student’s education, coaches who lead their teams on and off the field, and staff who work to make sure students needs are met, all living and breathing “students first.” This institution is an asset, and I witness it every day with each student, staff and faculty I interact with.
In a new marketing campaign for Blue Mountain Community College, I chose to focus on local alumni who are making an impact in our community. From co-owner Nathan Temple, of Advanced Drone, to Sara Garrow, Pendleton’s favorite butcher at Hines Meat, alumni are staying in Pendleton to own businesses and be apart of big things.
Teachers in our schools, nurses in our hospitals, firefighters and paramedics are earning their two-year degrees at BMCC, or in the case of nursing, a four-year registered nursing degree.
The advantages of having a community college in our town don’t stop there. We are a resource to those who’s lives have taken unexpected turns. When a curve ball might strike others out, residents have been able to take a strong swing at life changes with opportunities at BMCC, turning strikes into home runs. Nathan’s story is a great example.
After a back injury eliminated his chances of returning to his career, an advertisement for a new program at BMCC piqued his interest — with the convenience of staying home to be with his family — he was able to change paths entirely and take a deep dive into the world of UAS. He’s now co-owner of an up-and-coming agricultural drone business.
One of my goals as director of marketing at Blue Mountain Community College is to not only promote this institution outside of our district but keep our college connected to this community.
Being a “transplant” gives me an outlook on everything that makes this community so unique, something I consider a privilege.
Kaley Cope is the director of marketing and communications for Blue Mountain Community College.
