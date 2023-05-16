If a guy came up to you claiming he was the veritable son of God, that he had walked on water, resurrected a dead man and fed 5,000 people on just a couple of loaves of bread and fish, what would be your reaction? You think it’d be any different if you were a Christian? I’m not so much a prisoner of sin as I am of Newtonian physics. There’s the story of the Easter resurrection and then there’s gravity. As David Crosby once said, “I may be crazy but I ain’t real dumb.”

As far as the church was concerned, both my parents and the institution had done its job: at 13, they’d gotten me downfield to the end zone of confirmation and had successfully completed the play. The game was over and I was free to leave the stadium. I had come looking for the all-star who had the reputation of pulling out a winning play from hopeless situations but he wasn’t to be found.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.