If a guy came up to you claiming he was the veritable son of God, that he had walked on water, resurrected a dead man and fed 5,000 people on just a couple of loaves of bread and fish, what would be your reaction? You think it’d be any different if you were a Christian? I’m not so much a prisoner of sin as I am of Newtonian physics. There’s the story of the Easter resurrection and then there’s gravity. As David Crosby once said, “I may be crazy but I ain’t real dumb.”
As far as the church was concerned, both my parents and the institution had done its job: at 13, they’d gotten me downfield to the end zone of confirmation and had successfully completed the play. The game was over and I was free to leave the stadium. I had come looking for the all-star who had the reputation of pulling out a winning play from hopeless situations but he wasn’t to be found.
What angered me about Christianity and the church was that after being subjected against my will to years of fantastic stories and blind allegiance to something that was patently questionable, confirmation had been nothing more than the proverbial door swatting my ass on the way out. After years of investment, what was there to show for it? Had I become a “virtuous person?” A kind, sacrificial, morally righteous individual? Hardly. I should have gotten something for such an investment in time and lost sleep but I got nothing. And yet everyone else around me seemed to be “getting it,” getting something, else why would they voluntarily pay to hear someone lecture them every week for an hour, telling them that the way they lived wasn’t good enough, couldn’t ever be good enough unless they irredeemably changed? The church. What a ripoff.
Thirty-five years of relatively pleasurable paganism defined my spiritual life in the interim. At my wife’s behest, one night I found myself attending her “new thing,” an evening service at this evangelical church. I was irritated to be there, waiting for it to be over, feeling somewhat sad and disconsolate as churches often did to me. To be honest, I felt lonely, envious of what all these people seemed to genuinely have, meeting with and in “their Jesus.” Even next to my wife, I felt an outsider here as I always had in the church.
Then the oddest thing happened. The large congregation began singing, and I began to cry for I had finally come smack up against the crucifixion. How would it make me feel if someone sacrificed their life for me, caught a bullet that had my name on it? I would feel moved enough if it was from someone who I expected would act like that: my parents, my grandparents, my closest of friends. But then I thought, what if it was a stranger who saved me, who had no personal investment in who I was? What kind of love could this be? If the person you hated and who you assumed hated you made the choice to die a painful death in your place, what would you do with that?
In my case, I was so moved by this realization I figured the least I could do in return was to go back to the place where I’d heard the story in the first place — that is, the church — to find what else would shake out of all this for me, if anything. I came to understand that God has one wild, wicked sense of humor.
Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.
