To vax or not to vax, that is the question. The question, that is, I no longer care about.
Back in the good old days of 2020 pre-vax, the big question among those of us who felt fine was, were we, unknowingly, asymptomatic carriers who could kill folks with underlying health conditions? Remember when it was so frustrating just to get enough tests to go around? Then local health authorities couldn’t give them away.
I got tested as soon as I could. Why? Simple — I didn’t want to be an asymptomatic killer. I didn’t want to be indicted with involuntary manslaughter, as seems to be the case with my Trumpublican friends.
A good friend of mine told me recently the sad story of two older women he knew. One was the caregiver of the other; both had chosen not to be vaccinated. Why? The reason all anti-vaxers are refusing: Biden won the election. The pity here is that the caregiver got COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. She then unwittingly passed it to her dear, elderly unvaxed friend, who promptly got the virus and died. The person she had been charged to protect.
Now we have advanced to the point where we have multiple vaccinations that will keep one from dying. Remember the good old days when then it became frustrating to get the vaccine due to the Trump administration’s failure to have an actual, workable distribution plan? Now local health authorities must throw them away.
I got vaccinated as soon as I could. Why? Simple — I didn’t want to die of the virus. I don’t mind taking my chances with Jewish space lasers based in Georgia or getting kidnapped as part of a Clinton sex ring run out of the back of Pizza Hut, but the thought of my organs shutting down in my presence just doesn’t strike me as all that enjoyable.
Meanwhile, I hear people like one of our county commissioners, George Murdock (a voting Republican by his own admission), frequently bemoaning the fact that Umatilla County Trumpublicans refuse to play by the rules, thereby skewering our county vaccination target. I know Commissioner Murdock to be a good, decent, thoughtful man, who places the safety of his constituency — all of them — before his ideology. He is a dying breed, I’m afraid, one whose upcoming retirement has me concerned. So, I hate to see it when our one-out-of-three Republican county commissioners has to rant and pull out the hair he’s already lost in the useless attempt to get Umatilla County Trumpublicans to step up to the shared plate called “life” by the rest of us.
A few days ago, some truly kind Christian friends of mine and I were at our local beering hole, the Prodigal Son Brewery and Pub in Pendleton (great beer, great food, great service, folks!). We got into the ubiquitous issue du jour, i.e., the “vax or not to vax” discussion. Being truly decent Christians as opposed to me, they expressed true concern for the unvaccinated. Me? A retired pastor, a practicing Roman Catholic? Did I have any concern for my unvaxed siblings? Should I?
Not in the slightest.
Pandemic, masks, “social distancing,” visiting loved ones through glass, my favorite haunts closed down for a year (if they even made it), “pods.” ... Alright! Enough already! Uncle, uncle, I give!
For now, we finally have the lifesaving, thoroughly researched and tested vaccines that will keep us from dying an awful death, and here in The People’s Republic of Eastern Oregon we can’t give it away. And no amount of persuasion by anyone (and at this point, probably not even Trump himself) can or will convince those of us who don’t mind taking a seat at the table where the game is Russian Roulette, and the dealer is currently loading the chamber with the deadly delta-9 variant.
So, in my best mafiosi imitation, I must and can callously say, “Fuhgeddaboudit,” for this is how Darwin’s Law works, the natural rule of nature, that every organism has the innate ability to survive a changing environment if the rate of environmental change does not outpace an organism’s ability or willing refusal to adapt. Quite simply, people historically have been willing to die for their beliefs, opinions, faith, and “feelings” for a long time, so this is nothing new. But being opened to taking the chance that one’s personal political ideology can be weaponized through a virus threatening “others,” those both known and valued and those strangers to us?
Did roughly one-third to one-half of the nation in 1919-20 say, “Ah, screw it, the democrat got reelected”; “They made the cure too quickly for it to be safe”; “it’s more fun to die of the virus”; or “I heard from reliable authorities (on Facebook, naturally) that Pendleton Mayor John Turner, Public Works Director Bob Patterson and ‘City Councilor Without Portfolio’ Rick Rohde have weaponized the local shot supply to convince everyone the city roads are indeed in good condition.” For God’s sake, people! When and why did we ever decide to check our brains at the door? It’s not yet too late to remember you probably received a childhood education in science, reading, verifiable facts and everything that makes up a shared reality.
Can I write anything online knowing that someone will fall for it? For Pete’s sake, why?
As my sweet hippy friend, Maureen, would say, “Man, where and when did we lose our way?” My question is more that of the ancient Hebrews: When will we finally arrive back home? Or are we doomed to eternal wandering and squabbling?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.